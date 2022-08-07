The Prophet Hills ladies team won the Rock River Classic at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy in a best against bogey tournament last weekend. There were 7 teams competing with Prophet Hills scoring +31 to take the title. The second day of the 36 hole tournament was rained out. The runner up teams, Prairie View and Sunset came in 6 strokes behind tied with a team score of +25.

AMBOY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO