Weekend Events for August 12th-14th
Submitted by Diane Bausman Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. August 12th -14th the Village of Erie will celebrate their Sesquicentennial with events for the entire family that include live music, food trucks, historic presentations, many activities for the kids, classic car & tractor show, horse drawn wagon rides and more. Go to the 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration FB page for the full schedule of events.
Prophet Hills Women Win Rock River Classic
The Prophet Hills ladies team won the Rock River Classic at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy in a best against bogey tournament last weekend. There were 7 teams competing with Prophet Hills scoring +31 to take the title. The second day of the 36 hole tournament was rained out. The runner up teams, Prairie View and Sunset came in 6 strokes behind tied with a team score of +25.
Prophetstown City Council; Business Loans Approved, Road Work Coming
The Prophetstown City Council received updates on several ongoing projects and issues during their August meeting on Tuesday night. A revolving business loan program was restarted with five local businesses taking part in the program. The summer road projects including Spring Hill Road, Star Road and streets in the Brookhaven subdivision should all be completed by the end of the month.
Rock River Rising Quickly
Due to heavy rains over he past 36 hours the Rock River has started a rapid rise. According the National Weather Service the River will rise approximately eight feet from its level on Sunday night cresting on Tuesday afternoon. Campers at the Erie Campground have been asked to move their...
