Brooklyn Beckham revealed his father’s supportive reaction after learning that his son was quitting his favourite sport, soccer.The 23-year-old aspiring chef shared in an interview with Variety on Wednesday how his dad reacted when he stepped away from soccer after being released from the Arsenal Club at 16. “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two,” Brooklyn said.Brooklyn admitted that pursuing a career with the pressure of living up to his father’s legendary name was another...

SOCCER ・ 29 MINUTES AGO