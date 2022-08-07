Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott
WJLA
25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Frederick Man Charged With Fatal Shooting Inside Fast Food Restaurant Continues
The trial resumes Thurs. morning. Frederick, Md (KM) It was the third day of trial for Darin Robey of Frederick. The 21-year-old is charged with 1st-degree murder, the use of a firearm in a crime of valiance and possession of firearm by a minor. These offenses are for the shooting death of Jaion Penamon, 20, inside the Burger King restaurant on December 26th, 2021.
Suspect sought in Westfield Annapolis mall assault
Anne Arundel County police are asking the public to help find a suspect from an assault at Westfield Annapolis mall last week.
arlnow.com
Man accused of robbing security guard of flashlight arrested next to police headquarters
A man accused of robbing a security guard in Courthouse was arrested in front of Arlington police headquarters Tuesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and started inside an office building lobby on the 2100 block of Clarendon Blvd. Arlington County government headquarters is the only office building on that exact block.
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
mocoshow.com
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
WJLA
DC library safety instructor resigns after shooting death of officer in training exercise
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Library’s Public Safety Director Douglas Morency submitted his resignation following the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of a library special police officer during an ASP baton training session. A spokesperson for the library told 7News that Morency submitted his request for resignation within hours...
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Gaithersburg Police Department Are Investigating Monday Afternoon Stabbing
UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Per the Gaithersburg Police...
Driver arrested, charged for fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon
HERNDON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about safety tests on popular cars in the U.S. A driver has been arrested after running away from the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon Sunday night. Fairfax County Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to Dranesville...
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
