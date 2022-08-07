ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest

On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Gaithersburg Police Department Are Investigating Monday Afternoon Stabbing

UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Per the Gaithersburg Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

