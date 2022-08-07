Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana, Montana State represented well on HERO Sports All-America football list
MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State were both represented well on the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America football teams released Thursday. Montana led the Big Sky Conference with five selections overall, while Montana State was not far behind with three. Portland State and Weber State had a pair of selections each, while Northern Colorado, Sacramento State and UC Davis produced one honoree apiece.
KULR8
Transfer transformation: How Montana's football roster has changed since December
MISSOULA — Montana’s football roster looks different than the final game of the 2021 season, and it’s not just because 14 seniors exhausted their eligibility. The transfer phenomenon has made an impact on college athletics, including the Griz, who’ve added 13 transfers on top of 19 high school signees. They’ve seen 16 players with remaining eligibility leave the program as transfers or as part of the annual roster attrition.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Mutton bustin' time in Great Falls (video)
The Big Sky Pro Rodeo ididn't just feature people riding horses and roping calves - some younger folks showed off their riding skills during mutton busting!
NBCMontana
Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances
With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Baseball Bat Assault Near the California Street Footbridge in Missoula
On August 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of the California Street footbridge for a report of a person hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was heading north and was identified as Carl Ringkamp. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Carl...
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
NBCMontana
NEW MAP: Indian Ridge Fire grows to 341 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 341 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is located approximately 2.5 miles east of Indian Creek Campground and the Paradise Road. The first overnight infrared flight log for this fire notes...
KULR8
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 026 FPUS55 KMSO 111613. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Hot. Some thunderstorms may. produce gusty winds. Highs in the 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers. Chance of precipitation 40...
nbcrightnow.com
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Mount Jumbo Saddle closed to dogs to protect grazing sheep
The Mount Jumbo Saddle in Missoula has been closed to dogs to protect sheep that are grazing on noxious weeds.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
NEW MAP: Redhorn Fire grows to 395 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire burning in the Mission Mountains, 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius has grown to 395 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. The daily flight log noted the following: "There was more heat and growth this period. The majority of the growth occurred to the north with scattered and intense heat. Some spotting occurred ahead of the main heat perimeter in that area. Some growth also occurred to the south and west. The interior of the fire contained scattered and isolated heat."
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
