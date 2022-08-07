Read full article on original website
Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
WATCH TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAME TOMS RIVER EAST VS FAIRFIELD AMERICAN OF CONNECTICUT AT 7 PM ON ESPN 2 (XFINITY CHANNEL 68 OR HD 851) These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
Vandals break into N.J. Little League complex for 2nd time
A Monmouth County Little League organization is raising funds to pay for damages and recoup stolen equipment after vandals broke into the league’s complex last week for the second time in less than a year. The Howell South Little League launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, said league president...
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East advances to championship game
Toms River East defeated Fairfield (Conn.), 3-1, in a Little League Metro Region elimination game on Wednesday night in Bristol. They advance to Friday night’s Metro Region championship game against Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) with a trip to the Little League World Series on the line. Logan Macchia picked up...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
Holmdel Police Lose BMW Fleeing at 115 Miles Per Hour
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel gave chase to a BMW that fled officers after...
$89K Fast Play Ticket Sold In Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky player bought a ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot. They...
Battle Of Beachwood Enters Second Year
BEACHWOOD – Dearest Abigail,. I regret to inform you that the Battle of the Zones has reached yet another year. My fellow soldiers of Zone B met the other three zones on the battlefield at the corner of Birch and Surf. The crack of the bat cried out across this great land, signaling that the fight had just begun.
ocscanner.news
MANASQUAN: DANGERS IN INLET
A reader, Nicole Bogan, asked us to alert the public about sand that is rapidly building up in the inlet which can create a serious safety issue to both boaters and those on the sandbar. The area was dredged and within a week the build up of sand was at least as bad, if not worse, than before they dredged. The Army Corp of Engineers is aware of the situation but a long term plan has not yet been discussed.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey
I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Denny Stadium in South River, NJ considered to be ‘at end of its life cycle’
SOUTH RIVER — Workers hope to make enough repairs to Denny Stadium by Aug. 19 so that a borough fireworks display can go on as planned. But the repairs would be only a temporary fix — school district officials are looking into a full replacement of the decades-old wooden stadium at South River High School. The district was recently advised to stop usage of the bleachers in the next couple of years.
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
Little League Softball Team Defies Odds
TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
