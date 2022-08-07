ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park

TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Battle Of Beachwood Enters Second Year

BEACHWOOD – Dearest Abigail,. I regret to inform you that the Battle of the Zones has reached yet another year. My fellow soldiers of Zone B met the other three zones on the battlefield at the corner of Birch and Surf. The crack of the bat cried out across this great land, signaling that the fight had just begun.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANASQUAN: DANGERS IN INLET

A reader, Nicole Bogan, asked us to alert the public about sand that is rapidly building up in the inlet which can create a serious safety issue to both boaters and those on the sandbar. The area was dredged and within a week the build up of sand was at least as bad, if not worse, than before they dredged. The Army Corp of Engineers is aware of the situation but a long term plan has not yet been discussed.
MANASQUAN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey

I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Denny Stadium in South River, NJ considered to be ‘at end of its life cycle’

SOUTH RIVER — Workers hope to make enough repairs to Denny Stadium by Aug. 19 so that a borough fireworks display can go on as planned. But the repairs would be only a temporary fix — school district officials are looking into a full replacement of the decades-old wooden stadium at South River High School. The district was recently advised to stop usage of the bleachers in the next couple of years.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Little League Softball Team Defies Odds

TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
