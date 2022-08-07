Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Beaver Football Solidifies Coaching Staff
The Buena Vista University football team is set to open its 2022 fall camp today and with that, Head Coach Grant Mollring is pleased to announce the hiring of Tom Rethman, Tony Harper, and Stephan Sandford as part-time coaches to round out his staff. “We are excited to add three...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
KCCI.com
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake's Marroquin to be Inducted into Latino Hall of Fame
A local resident is being inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame. Emelia Marroquin of Storm Lake is one of six new members that will be inducted later this year...(audio clip below :35 ) Marroquin works with the Iowa Department of Education's Migrant Education Program, providing assistance for migrant...
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
stormlakeradio.com
Janice Hoffard, 83 of Sac City
A Celebration of Life for Janice Hoffard, age 83 of Sac City, will be held from 5-7PM on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the South Park Shelter House in Sac City. Janice passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City, IA, is handling...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
977thebolt.com
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
Corydon Times-Republican
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. (Photo via Google Earth) The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge...
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old boy dies in UTV crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday. According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday. Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
nwestiowa.com
New name, denomination for Primghar church
PRIMGHAR—An 85-year-old church in Primghar will soon go by another name. American Reformed Church, located at 280 First St. NE, will officially switch its name to Christ Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The congregation will celebrate the new moniker that day following morning worship services with a community...
pmq.com
Pizza Ranch Deploys Revel Systems’ Cloud Platform Chain-Wide
Pizza Ranch, the largest pizza chain in the Midwest, has chosen Revel Systems’ Revel Enterprise to drive increased revenue across all of its ordering channels. Pizza Ranch’s Jon Moss said the move “dramatically lowered our cost of ownership while…gaining flexibility for the future.”. Pizza Ranch, headquartered...
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
