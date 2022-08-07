here let me do the story leaving crackpot left wing language out of it. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 BLACK people police said.
It's alright, as soon as that 85 million dollar fishtank get built all this will stop. tourists will grace Syracuse with there visits....🤣
Demonic Forces are in effect and its all over in every country. Including every area of every city town and country side. We are not living in the same World I grew up in. lets face facts, this is not a race bate issue. This is a humane issue. Human against evil spirits! point blank! 👿😇👿😇👿😇👿😇👿😇👿
Related
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Man reported shot; bullet casings found on Syracuse’s North Side, dispatchers say
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
IN THIS ARTICLE
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
State Police looking for missing woman
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
Police seek public’s help identifying human remains found in Upstate NY
Syracuse brother, sister sent to prison for killing 19-year-old, attempting to kill witness
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
Fire damages James St. building, 4th apartment complex fire in 30 days, officials say
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse man tried to kill 19-year-old by shooting him in the head, police say
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)
Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 24