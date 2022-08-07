ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 24

Ron White
4d ago

here let me do the story leaving crackpot left wing language out of it. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 BLACK people police said.

Reply(7)
4
Frayed Ends
4d ago

It's alright, as soon as that 85 million dollar fishtank get built all this will stop. tourists will grace Syracuse with there visits....🤣

Reply(1)
4
Maureen Cepeda
3d ago

Demonic Forces are in effect and its all over in every country. Including every area of every city town and country side. We are not living in the same World I grew up in. lets face facts, this is not a race bate issue. This is a humane issue. Human against evil spirits! point blank! 👿😇👿😇👿😇👿😇👿😇👿

Reply
2
Related
Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Side#Violent Crime
Syracuse.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian

Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days. Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle,...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)

Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The armed, retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy