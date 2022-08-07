Read full article on original website
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
AOL Corp
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. GOP candidates speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky bashed the Democratic governor’s record earlier in this term, especially his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they also offered support for recovery efforts that Beshear is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes. While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent the day meeting with families displaced by flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago, killing 37. Beshear visited two state parks where some of the suddenly homeless took refuge. “Today I’m at our state parks, spending time with our eastern Kentucky families who have been displaced from the catastrophic flooding,” Beshear posted on social media. “These Kentuckians have been through the unimaginable. My priority is being there for them.”
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
A Kentucky couple lost four children after their family was swept away in a flash flood: 'I know they hung on to each other till the very end'
"The rage of the water took their children out of their hands," the mother's cousin told The Washington Post.
Viral Plea Ends With 98-Year-Old Grandma Swimming Out of Flooded Kentucky Home
As the deadly floodwaters in Kentucky continues to cause havoc, one woman’s story has garnered particular attention, illustrating the horror of the catastrophic natural disaster. Missy Amubrgey Crovetti shared a now-viral photo on Facebook of her 98-year-old grandma, Mae Amburgey, stranded in her home, asking if anyone in the...
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm
New footage has emerged showing the devastation in eastern Kentucky after unprecedented flooding. Last week,… The post Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm appeared first on Outsider.
'You’re stuck with us': Biden promises full support to flood-ravaged Kentucky
Emerging from weeks of coronavirus isolation, President Joe Biden stepped into a role he has long emphasized in his political career: that of a consoler who can bring comfort to people and families weighed down by the pain of grief and destruction.
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia. More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods. Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.
Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert, the senator’s wife said while standing in for him at Kentucky’s premier political event Saturday. Paul, a Republican, has repeatedly clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the government’s COVID-19 policies and the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic. Paul’s wife, Kelley, waded into the dispute while promoting her husband’s candidacy during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. Paul is seeking a third term and is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker on November’s ballot. “Now I promise you this, come November when we win, Rand Paul will subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci’s,” Kelley Paul said. Rand Paul and the state’s senior senator, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, missed the stump-style speaking event because of Senate duties in Washington.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Joins 'Today' Show on the Ground in Kentucky to Help Flooding Victims
Actress Jennifer Garner took an unusual role on screen on Monday. She appeared on The Today Show to give a few updates on the emergency response to the floods in Kentucky over the last two weeks. Garner grew up near the area, and she is now a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, which is helping to get those communities back up and running.
