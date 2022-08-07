Read full article on original website
Ducati’s Profits Jump By 15 Percent In First Six Months Of 2022
For months, resource shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and rising inflation have hampered the global economy. After enjoying historic sales numbers during the pandemic, many motorcycle manufacturers plummetted back down to Earth in the first half of 2022. Somehow, Ducati has avoided the meteoric fortunes of its competitors, posting a 15-percent profit in the first six months of 2022.
Royal Enfield Has Eyes Set On Launching Electric Motorcycles By 2026
Royal Enfield is considered by many as one of the most promising up and coming manufacturers in the industry. It's always had a laidback air about it, with the overall motorcycling experience taking precedence over sheer performance and technology. The brand's most recent model release, the Hunter 350, along with all its other models, really, is a testament to this.
HP Corse Has A Shiny New Exhaust Pipe For The Moto Morini X-Cape
Moto Morini is considered by many as a boutique motorcycle manufacturer known for its eccentric yet stylish two-wheelers. When it launched the X-Cape, however, it proved that it was indeed capable of executing a fine example following a tried and tested formula. Although not attaining the same level of popularity as its mainstream contemporaries, there's no denying that the X-Cape 650 can hold its own in the middleweight enduro-ADV segment.
Chinese Sportbike Concept Jedi Vision K750 To Enter Production Soon
The Chinese concept bike Jedi Vision K750, which was unveiled at the most recent EICMA, appears to be almost ready for production. In this instance, the Vision K750 is shown in what looks to be close to production-ready trim in a video that Vision Effect released on YouTube. Let's examine it in greater detail.
Kawasaki Showcases Electric And Hybrid Prototypes At Suzuka
Kawasaki’s hybrid-electric motorcycle project dates back to November, 2020. The brand’s all-electric prototype is even longer in the tooth, debuting at EICMA 2019. After rationing breadcrumbs to the public for nearly three years, Team Green surprised the crowd at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit by rolling out near-production versions of both electric platforms.
Can-Am Unveils Origin And Pulse Electric Motorcycles
The Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse are the first two models of the Can-Am all-electric motorbike portfolio, which was just announced by Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), the parent company of the Canadian three-wheeler maker Can-Am. BRP is altering the power dynamic and paving the way to a new generation of riders and electric vehicle fans as a result of the rising popularity of electric motorbikes.
Type-Approval Documents Reveal Zero DSR/X Adventure Bike Range
Electric motorcycles have made significant technological strides in recent years, but widespread infrastructure still hampers the market’s growth. Outside of large city centers and common travel routes, charging stations are few and far between. Those numbers take a nosedive when going from suburban to rural areas, which presents additional challenges for electric dual-sport motorcycles.
More Details About Malaguti's Upcoming Drakon 250 Emerge
The Drakon 250 is expected to be introduced in Europe soon, according to a type-approval document that was obtained from China. Malaguti is an Italian manufacturer known for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly models. Even though Malaguti is owned by the Austrian KSR group, the company's ties to China imply that Malaguti will use Chinese manufacturing to manage costs and maintain the Drakon 250's competitive pricing in Europe.
