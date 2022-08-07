ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Bears WR N'Keal Harry's ankle injury reportedly 'appears severe'

By Yahoo Sports Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coMPM_0h8AikOD00
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly sustained an ankle injury that "appears severe," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday.

Harry, 24, injured the ankle on Saturday and is "awaiting further evaluation," Fowler reported. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus isn't scheduled to speak to media until Tuesday, per Pro Football Talk.

The Bears traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to acquire Harry from the New England Patriots. He played in 33 games over three years and had 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the 2021 preseason, he sustained a left shoulder injury and missed three games.

Hunt reportedly requests trade; Browns decline

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, according to reports by NFL Network's James Palmer and the Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday.

The team has declined that request, Cabot reported.

Hunt, who turned 27 on Saturday, has participated in individual drills at training camp, but reportedly skipped team drills for a second consecutive day on Saturday as he seeks a contract extension. He was previously a full participant. The Browns are fining the sixth-year running back for the skipped drills, per reports.

On Saturday, Cabot reported that Hunt wanted to finish his career in Cleveland. He joined the club in 2019 after two season with the Kansas City Chiefs. But now things have reportedly turned and Hunt wants to leave, while the Browns reportedly refuse. He's in the second year of a two-year, $12 million contract and has had less of a role playing behind three-time Pro Bowl selection Nick Chubb.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Hunt led the league in rushing yards as a rookie in 2017. The Chiefs released him in 2018 after video surfaced of him shoving a woman and kicking her on the floor of a Cleveland hotel hallway. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract for 2019 and signed another one-year deal in 2020. The two-year contract followed.

The Ohio native rushed for 386 yards over eight games in 2021 and scored five touchdowns. Calf and ankle injuries impacted his playing time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Browns, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Nfl Network#American Football#Espn#The New England Patriots
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy