ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request denied as contract saga intensifies

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Kareem Hunt wants a new contract. The Browns aren’t giving him one.

So, the running back asked the team to trade him, according to Cleveland.com . The Browns aren’t doing that either.

It is just the latest twist in a drama-filled offseason for Cleveland after the club traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract despite at least two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Last Monday, Judge Sue Robinson ruled Watson would be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but the league is appealing the decision with an eye on a longer suspension.

Hunt, 27, is on the final year of a two-year, $12 million contract. The Ohio native, who was a Pro Bowler as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, ran for 386 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season as part of a backfield featuring Nick Chubb. Hunt reportedly did not participate in team drills in recent days at training camp and could face fines from the Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pJUj_0h8AiXre00
Kareem Hunt (l.) taking a handoff from Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp on July 30, 2022.
Diamond Images/Getty Images

In November of 2018, Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman at a hotel. He was signed by the Browns two months later and was suspended for eight games afterward.

The Browns’ offseason also included a messy breakup with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, whom they traded to the Panthers after acquiring Watson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy