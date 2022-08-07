ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Hall to join Wolves volleyball staff

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJORQ_0h8AiPnq00
Hall

NEWBERRY — Newberry College and Ross Kessler, head volleyball coach, have announced the hiring of Thayer Hall as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season.

“I’m stoked for the opportunity to join Newberry volleyball,” said Hall. “I’m super excited to have a coach’s perspective at the collegiate volleyball level, the opportunity to learn from Coach Kessler and Coach (Justin) Bass, and the ability to share my playing experiences with the team in order for them to grow their games. I can’t wait to get in the gym and start the grind with this team for the 2022 season.”

Hall joins the Wolves after a highly-success playing career at the University of Florida, where she earned SEC All-Freshman honors, along with being named to the All-SEC team three times. She also served as a team captain during her time with the Gators. Over the course of her time with the Gators, she earned All-American honors from various organizations in each of her playing seasons.

Hall also represented Team USA on the international stage in various tournaments. During that time, she was part of the national team that took home the gold medal at the Pan American Games, where she was named tournament MVP. That win led to Team USA qualifying for the World Championships.

Hall started her coaching career at Upward Stars Volleyball Club from 2015-2020, further becoming summer intern with the club in 2020. During that time, she spent the season learning how to effectively coach young athletes while also learning behind the scenes of travel sports.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to add Thayer to the Newberry Volleyball coaching staff,” said Kessler. “Her playing career speaks for itself, but what impressed us even more throughout the hiring process was who she is as a person and what she represents.”

“Thayer is a person of tremendous moral character. Humble in her successes, passionate in her endeavors and dedicated to her craft. We see her as a fabulous role model for our athletes and look forward to having her join our gym this fall.”

A native of Moore, Hall graduated from the University of Florida in the summer 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football

While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport. “We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arden Conyers, 2023 wing, announces SEC commitment

Arden Conyers has announced his commitment, making it two in a row for Lamont Paris and South Carolina basketball. A day after receiving a verbal commitment from 3-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks received a pledge from 3-star wing Arden Conyers from Westwood in Blythewood, South Caroina. Both Murray-Boyles and...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moore, SC
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize

PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
PELZER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The University Of Florida#Sport Management#Coach Kessler#Sec#Gators#All American#Team Usa#Pan American Games#Mvp#Effe
thenewirmonews.com

Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program

The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend

The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
LUGOFF, SC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

All roads lead to Newberry

A phrase that I have heard many a time since moving to Newberry a little over two months ago, to start as the new director of the Newberry Museum, is “all roads lead to Newberry.”. At first, I chuckled and thought this was just a quirky local mannerism. But...
NEWBERRY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Traditional and year-round calendars discussed

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees met on July 25 to re-examine the appeal for a year-round 2023-2024 school calendar year. Mary Alex Kopp, a Newberry County resident and Newberry High School graduate, spoke to the board as they finalized their decision for a year-round school calendar. In her remarks, Kopp outlined the thrill of sending her child to a year-round school and preventing burnout from having breaks built into the year. Additionally, she highlighted possible benefits of year-round school, including food security for students, and decreased childcare costs in the summer months when students are home. Kopp noted that there is limited research on the long-term effects of implanting a year-round school; however, she said the Newberry County School District can potentially aid in providing that research to the public.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy