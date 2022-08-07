Police investigate Hartford shooting that injured one man

Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man and damaged property Saturday afternoon.

Hartford patrol officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, after a resident reported hearing gunfire that resulted in damage to their property.

Police say that while investigating the scene, a man who suffered a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. Officials say that at this time, the injury is considered non-life-threatening, and the victim’s condition is stable.

The Hartford Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the case call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

