Power & Politics Full Show: Is New Jersey missing the mark on marijuana equity?

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Profits from legal marijuana sales are hard to come by for minorities, women and veterans. Is New Jersey missing the mark on marijuana equity? News 12's Alex Zdan speaks to Jeff Brown, the executive director of the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Also, the governor won't call on Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign over a hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist.

And impending, eye-popping increases in premiums for state worker benefits could affect budgets in your town.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

