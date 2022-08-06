ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February

By Jordan Michael
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNN4J_0h8AhsAa00

TROY, NY (WTEN) — A drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.

Andrew Gibson was taken into custody Saturday morning around 6 a.m. in the town of East Nassau in Rensselaer County after deputies responded to a call over an alleged domestic incident there. Gibson initially ran into a wooded area, but then allegedly turned around and approached the officers, and that’s when a female deputy is said to have used a stun gun on Gibson, officials say.

The law enforcement official says that Gibson pulled out the prongs of the stun gun and was then stunned a second time by another deputy on the scene before being taken into custody.

Andrew Gibson was a no-show for his February 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo that injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a devoted wife and mother of three boys.

Lisa’s loved ones had all gathered at the Albany County Courthouse expecting Gibson’s sentencing for up to 25 years behind bars. The judge issued a bench warrant and the investigation to find the fleeing Gibson began.

New York State Police searching for missing kayaker

In the weeks that followed, Sperry’s sister, Laura Ingleston, made numerous pleas for the public’s assistance to help police locate the man who admitted to the crash that killed Lisa.

Prior to being a no-show at sentencing, Gibson was free after posting a hefty $160,000 bond.

Andrew Gibson is being arraigned Saturday at Schodack Justice Court on a bail jumping charge and then sentenced on the original charges involving the fatal crash sometime in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Man charged with Troy murder

An arrest has been made in the murder of Troy man in March. Thaddaeus Steed, 21, is now charged with shooting and killing 46-year-old Maurice Miller. Police say the men knew each other. It happened late at night on March 26 at the Bradley Bar on Fourth Street. Miller was...
TROY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
East Nassau, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
Westerlo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
City
East Nassau, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
City
Westerlo, NY
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Sentencing#New York State Police#Sperry
WRGB

Troy Police tow car from scene, investigating shots fired

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy say they are investigating a call for shots fired in the 200 block of 6th Ave. According to police, witnesses reported a verbal argument between two people when one of them pulled out a gun and fired. Police say there are no...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Man hospitalized in critical condition, roommate accused of stabbing him

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 49-year-old Albany man, accused of stabbing his roommate, leaving him in critical condition. Police say officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for a report of a stabbing. There, according to police, officers located a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen.
ALBANY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
iheart.com

Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday

The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
SCHENECTADY, NY
abc27 News

Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy