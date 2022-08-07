ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Comments / 3

idgaf
4d ago

Lyndhurst was once called Kingsland an there's still a sewer cover near the highschool that says Kingsland on it to this day

Reply
3
Related
NJ.com

N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says

In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Field of Heroes accepting nominees; application open for INKubator program | Upcoming

The 7th Annual Field of Heroes ceremony will take place in the Alexander X. O’Connor Auditorium, 669 Ave. A, Bayonne, on Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. In keeping with last year’s event, the Field of Heroes committee will continue to line the front of Bayonne High School with American Flags. Each flag will represent a five-dollar donation, and each will honor a past or present member of the Armed Forces.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
Bergen County, NJ
Government
94.5 PST

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal

New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#County Borough
NJ.com

HS football preview, 2022: New Jersey’s returning All-State, All-Group players

When it comes to high school football, New Jersey continues to produce terrific players on both sides of the ball. Whether it’s a lineman who does the dirty work in the trenches, a running back who always picks up that extra yard or a linebacker ready to deliver a nasty tackle, the Garden State delivers when it comes to high-octane guys whose motor never stops.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NJ.com

Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters

I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy