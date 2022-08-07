ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

WGAL

Fire destroys garage, damages 9 vehicles in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Fire destroyed a garage and damaged nine vehicles in Franklin County. The fire started shortly after noon Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Chambersburg. Smoke could be seen for miles. "While crews were engaging in initial operations, the building roof and an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

More than a week after fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms, questions remain

Adams County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the contractor involved in the Hillandale Farms chicken house collapse was Cumberland Poultry LLC out of Shippensburg. On July 29, first responders and emergency crews from six different counties responded to Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township after a chicken house collapsed. It was in the process of being demolished, but police said eight people were inside at the time. While most were able to make it out, 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores of Harrisburg was killed.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Police investigating shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Thursday. According to Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch, shots were fired and someone’s property was struck on the 1900 block of Zarker Street on Thursday afternoon. At this time it’s not believed anyone was struck...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to overturned truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, crews were sent to the 3000 block of Espresso Way in East Manchester Township around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of an overturned tractor trailer. A...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police

A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say. The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police. The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains. Power has been...
LITITZ, PA
wdac.com

York County Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man rescued from third floor in York row home fire

YORK, Pa. — Crews rescued a man who was trapped on the third floor of a burning row home in York on Monday morning. The fire happened along the 600 block of West Princess Street. The fire chief said there was smoke and fire on the first floor of...
YORK, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Huntingdon County Accident

Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA

