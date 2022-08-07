Read full article on original website
Related
Duvall has high hopes for ‘well-rounded’ GBHS volleyball team
The Great Bend High School girls showed off their athleticism at the state track meet last May, earning points all over the track and in the field for a second-place finish in Class 5A. Now, GBHS volleyball coach Shelly Duvall is hoping many of those same athletes can lead the team beyond last year’s 18-16 finish.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
KWCH.com
Heat melts Park City man's roof
Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Updated: Aug....
KWCH.com
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes at Fort Hays State University begin Aug. 22, and students and staff are being warned about potential bird attacks on campus. The university said a pair of Mississippi kites have nested in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive, and one is “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.
Renderings released for Barton’s new Ag Technology Center
Plans are still coming along for the construction of a 14,000-square-foot Ag Technology Center at Barton Community College. The college intends to create a 50-credit hour Top Tech Program in the fall of 2023 that will provide training to become technicians for Case New Holland (CNH). The partnership with CNH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/11)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Join Kelly's Greenhouse for Coffee and a sneak peek behind the scenes, plus a preview of Fall plants already growing. Kelly and Paul Moeder, own/lead Kelly’s Garden Sense to create beautiful, elevated landscapes and colorful outdoor spaces in Great Bend and the surrounding area! Services available include: Residential and Commercial Landscape Design & Implementation, Plant & Tree Consulting, Drip Irrigation & Timing Systems, Rock-scapes, Garden Fountains, Potted Arrangements, KS Grown Annuals, and More! Get ready for a POP of Color and call (620) 282-7170 for a free estimate and we’ll bring the Greenhouse to you!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything and the kitchen sink: USD 428 approves $4.8 million plan
The 2022-23 school year has yet to begin but already, some blockbuster moves are being made. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, the board voted 7-0 to move forward with a $4.82 million renovation plan to the support services facility located on east 10th Street. Once complete, the building will house both the district's food services and maintenance departments.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
adastraradio.com
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back
As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
Man charged for violent stabbing at SW Kansas home
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a violent altercation in Larned made his first court appearance Wednesday. Mateo Francisco Alonzo, 25, Larned, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Forgery, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. The Murder charge contains an alternate charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
USD 428 Great Bend staffing numbers looking up for 2022-23 school year
It takes a village to run a large school district. USD 428 Great Bend employs approximately 700 full and part-time workers. At Monday's August board of education meeting, USD 428 Director of Human Resources Tonya Miller shared a new staff incentive program to help keep the district fully staffed. "The...
Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0