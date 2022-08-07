Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Lone Oak and Carmen’s Team Up To Offer ‘TIPSY POPS’ Starting Friday at the Olney Brewery
Two local businesses have teamed up to create ‘TIPSY POPS’– a combination of popsicles made by Montgomery County frozen treat spot Carmen’s (Rockville/Olney) and alcoholic beverages (beers and seltzers) by Olney’s Lone Oak Brewery. The pops will be making their debut at Lone Oak Brewery on Friday, August 12th and will be available for customers 21 and up.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks August 12-14
Courtesy of Montgomery Parks: Get the family into the parks this weekend for nature, puppets, history, and more! Check out these five programs in Parks’ Picks for Friday, August 12, to Sunday, August 14!. Exploring. Discover amphibians and reptiles during Locust Grove Nature Center’s Full Moon Fridays(opens in a...
pasadenavoice.com
Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message
At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘Hamilton’ at Kennedy Center
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s theatrical sensation, “Hamilton,” has finally returned to DC for a long run at the Kennedy Center after pandemic delays. Like many, I saw the filmed version and was finally able to see it on stage. Although the filmed version has the original, award-winning Broadway cast, it does lose some of the magic that comes with a live theatre performance. Not only can you smell the greasepaint, but you can feel the vibrations of cannonballs and the drumbeats. You can almost smell and taste the residual gunpowder as it wafts through the air.
mocoshow.com
Ice Cream Spot That’s Coming to MoCo Makes Thrillist’s ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.’ List
Thrillist, a national media platform that covers food, drink, travel, an entertainment, has created a list of the ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.‘ Though the list doesn’t include any ice cream shops that are currently in MoCo, it does include a shop that will be coming to MoCo very soon. Back in March, we reported that Baltimore’s The Creamery is making its move into MoCo, with a location coming soon to Chevy Chase Lake in Chevy Chase. According to OpenCorporates, The Charmery will be moving in to 8551 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 202, a 1,306 SF location. Currently, The Charmery has locations in Hampden, Union Collective, Towson, Federal Hill, and it’s first location outside of Baltimore, in Columbia, that opened in 2021. We’ll have an opening date/timeframe as soon as it’s available.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
mocoshow.com
Biryani Joint Has Taken Over Former Royal Indian Cuisine Space in Burtonsville
Rahulbabu Challapalli has opened his newest restaurant, Biryani Joint, at 15504 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. A few weeks back, Biryani Joint took over the location that was formerly home to Royal Indian Cuisine, which closed after an approximate 7-year run earlier this summer. Challapalli opened Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Catonsville in 2020 (1111 N Rolling Rd).
theburn.com
The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling
Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
foxbaltimore.com
Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
mocoshow.com
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Comments / 0