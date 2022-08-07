Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
CNET
There's Probably Mold in Your Washing Machine. Here's How to Get Rid of It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine could be harboring mold and mildew, leaving your laundry smelling less than fresh. Just like other appliances, your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfury smell to your laundry.
I’m a cleaning expert and there’s one place in your living room that you’re probably forgetting to clean
YOU MIGHT think that your living room is sparkling clean and it might even look it. But there's one area that you're probably forgetting to clean, and even if you think you clean it regularly it's still filthy. If behind your sofa is filthy - you're not alone. In fact,...
I’m a cleaning expert – how to remove bacteria and grime from your washing machine in one step
WE ALL use our washing machines to get our clothes sparkling clean, but we often forget that our appliances sometimes need a clean themselves. Luckily, a cleaning expert has revealed how to banish all bacteria and grime from your washing machine with one simple step. Sarah Dempsey, Cleaning Expert from...
SEAL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Clean a Garbage Disposal in Two Minutes or Less
Even the most gorgeous kitchen can be off-putting if the food-waste odor wafts from the kitchen sink. That’s why knowing how to clean a garbage disposal should be one of your go-to hacks for a spiffy space. Much like knowing how to clean a dishwasher filter, a clean garbage disposal not only prevents a grimace but ensures all the refuse buildup doesn’t clog the drain. You use your kitchen sink for dishes and, if the garbage disposal doesn’t work properly, all the icky water can come up, creating a swamp bath. Not a very sanitized scenario. Don’t think that a splash of bleach is going to fix the problem. Bleach doesn’t always play nice with other cleaning products and leaves your kitchen smelling like a pool.
Experts Say You Should Stop Buying This Shampoo ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Hair!
This article was originally published on May 1 and has been updated to include more detail on sodium lauryl sulfate in common shampoos. Many hair products boast hydrating, thickening benefits, including shampoos. If you struggle with dry, thinning ha...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
You’ve been washing your hair wrong – why the ‘upside down’ method is the key to cleaner, healthier locks
YOU'VE been washing your hair your whole life, which means you might not have questioned your habits before. But a new method, "upside down" washing, may be the key to healthier and cleaner hair. The beauty experts at Well + Good first began investigating upside-down hair washing after The Bachelor...
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
The bizarre hack to keep your home cool during summer – you’ll need a $2 kitchen staple
DURING torturous summer months, you might be desperate to try any 'magic' means of staving off a heat wave, no matter the cost. One wild hack can keep your home cool for as little as $2, and it requires something you probably have in your kitchen. The hot tip comes...
I’m a pest control expert – if mosquitoes won’t leave you alone, you could have the wrong lighting, what to do instead
UNLIKE moths, flies, and other insects, mosquitoes aren't known for their attraction to bright lights. But your porch light or patio lanterns could be to blame for your mosquito bites this summer – here's what to watch out for. You might already know that some outdoor lights, especially LEDs,...
I’m a home expert and you’ve been storing your bread all wrong – my 6p trick stops it going mouldy
THERE’S nothing more annoying than going to make a sandwich and finding that your bread has gone mouldy. But now, thanks to consumer expert Tom Church, there’s a cheap hack to avoid this happening to you. And no, it’s not putting your bread in the freezer. Speaking...
How to Get Rid of Dog Smell from Anywhere in Your House
Dogs are terrific companions, and while they’re pretty awesome roommates, they can be stinky and messy. Plus, they never clean up after themselves. If you live with a dog—or more than one—you’ve probably wondered how to get rid of dog smell. Before we dive in to whether you can get pet odor out of your house (spoiler: you can), let’s first find out exactly why your four-legged friend might have a less-than-fresh scent. After all, if there’s a medical reason your dog smells bad, you’ll want to know it.
I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water. With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches. But although it might be tempting to grab...
Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
CNET
A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
How to clean white shoes
JUST as there's nothing better than a fresh pair of white kicks, there's nothing worse than looking sloppy after a few wears because of scuff marks or stains. Whatever your shoes are made of, we've got just the trick for cleaning your pair and making them look brand new. How...
Comments / 0