Engadget
Spotify's online music studio now offers live collaboration
Spotify's Soundtrap is now more useful for artists who want to make music with distant friends. The online digital audio workstation (DAW) now has an opt-in beta for a live collaboration feature that lets multiple people make and see changes to a tune in real time. If you want to add a sick beat, you don't have to tap a sync button to ensure everyone hears it.
A Church In Texas Went Viral For Performing An Altered Version Of "Hamilton," And Lin-Manuel Miranda Himself Just Responded
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
Patton Oswalt talks lying, comic books and catfishing in his new cringe comedy "I Love My Dad"
In the discomfiting dysfunctional comedy, "I Love My Dad," Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a compulsive liar, is estranged from his son Franklin (writer/director James Morosini, who based the film on his real life) for being a bad dad. Chuck breaks promises. He has lame excuses. He disappoints, repeatedly. Franklin decides to cut him out of his life. When Chuck is blocked by Franklin, it prompts him to try to reconnect with his son — who is fragile having attempted suicide — by creating a fake online identity. Pretending to be Becca (Claudia Sulewski), a young woman who claims to have romantic interests in Franklin, Chuck is able to learn about his son and say things to Franklin he has been unable to express otherwise.
Engadget
Prepare for warm weather by saving $29 on this personal A/C
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Autumn is still quite a few weeks away, but just yet. We’ve witnessed record this summer, and we may experience another before we transition into fall. Your energy bill will suffer if you plan to leave your air conditioner blasting during the warmer months.
Engadget
Google's learn-to-read app for kids is now available on the web
You no longer have to reach for your Android phone to try Google's learn-to-read tool. Google has launched a beta web version of Read Along that offers a similar experience on your computer. As before, the virtual helper Diya encourages your kids to read aloud and offers correctional feedback. Children can read at different skill levels and receive digital prizes for completing goals.
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
Engadget
A fifth of US teens use YouTube 'almost constantly,' with TikTok not far behind
Pew Research has published a that examines social media usage trends among US teens. The organization found that a whopping 95 percent of them use , while 19 percent are on the platform "almost constantly." Perhaps unsurprisingly, two-thirds (67 percent) said they used , with 16 percent claiming they are...
Engadget
Apple reportedly wants podcast deals that can lead to TV shows
Apple is no stranger to basing TV shows on podcasts, but it now appears eager to snap up that content as quickly as possible. Bloomberg sources claim Apple has signed a deal with Suave producer Futuro Studios that will fund podcasts in return for the first chance to turn any series into a TV+ movie or show. The tech company has also been negotiating comparable deals and spent as much as $10 million so far, according to the tipsters.
Engadget
Lumina is working on a smart standing desk that has a built-in display
Is there much more space for innovation in desks, I hear you ask? After all, now that we’ve made them go up and down, there are no new worlds worth conquering. Not so, says Lumina, makers of its eponymous AI webcam that’s been described as the equal of a DSLR in some corners. Now, the company is turning its attention to building a smart desk with a programmable, 24-inch OLED screen nestled in its top, designed to offer you a place to put passive data in easy view.
Engadget
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2022 with us at 8:30AM ET
It's just about time for Samsung's big summer event, Unpacked 2022, where we're expecting the company to show off a bunch of devices. In particular, we'll likely see new foldables and smartwatches. The company has strongly hinted that the next Galaxy Z Fold is on the way. We'll probably see...
Engadget
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
Engadget
Google's Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more trustworthy results
You know that highlighted piece of text at the very top of a Google search results page when you look up a piece of information? That's called a "featured snippet," and it's meant to provide you with a quick answer to your query. Now, Google is making sure that the information it highlights is reliable and accurate by using its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, so that Search can now look for consensus when deciding on a snippet to feature.
Engadget
Beats and Kim Kardashian made a line of skin-colored Fit Pro earbuds
You probably weren't waiting for earbuds designed by a reality-TV-star-slash-entrepreneur, but here they are. Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Apple on a custom version of the Beats Fit Pro. The new Beats x Kim collab is available in a trio of skin colors (Moon, Dune and Earth) that are meant to either "blend in or stand out," as Kardashian puts it. In other words, they look less like electronics and more like cosmetics.
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40
Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 by $45. With the 53 percent discount, you can buy the smart display for $40, or just $5 more than it was during Prime Day. , the second-generation Echo Show 8 features a 960 x 480 resolution display and a 2-megapixel camera. Amazon offers the device in a trio of colors – Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White. All three models are currently on sale. Like its bigger sibling, the Echo Show 5 includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB iPad drops to a new low of $399
Apple's base iPad is the most cost-effective way to get an iOS device, and now you can pick one up for even less than usual. In a rare sale, most models are down to record-low prices at Amazon right now. Key among them are the 256GB iPad for $399, which is $80 less than usual, and the base, 64GB version remains on sale for $299 as well. As for cellular models, you can pick up the 64GB tablet for $400 thanks to an extra $30 coupon that's automatically applied at checkout, or the 256GB version for $550.
