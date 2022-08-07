I hope everyone that voted for this God awful Governor are happy smh he is trying to price out the working class in this state. This is outrageous how could people vote for such an awful detached person. SHAME ON HIM! #WorstGovenor
this is all to compensate all of the people that Murphy allowed to get drivers licenses & they probably have no insurance all for the votes while WE the law abiding citizens take up the slack
The rich insurance companies must have him in their pockets, they probably funded his campaign and this is their thank smh!!!! this is horrible it’s already to expensive to live in this state.
Comments / 251