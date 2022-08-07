Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
chathamstartribune.com
Bible survives car fire
The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department recently responded to a car fire, which destroyed the car, but not a Bible that was inside it. The Rustburg VFD reported that at 3:02 a.m. Monday, July 25, the station was called out to assist the Evington VFD with a car fire. The car was on U.S. Route 29 on the northbound side, just past Browns Mill Road.
WSET
'Heartbreaking and devastating:' Fireman still in ICU after July car crash
HURT, Va. (WSET) — Thomas Page was driving with his daughter when his family's lives were changed forever. A car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg on July 23 left Thomas with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and doctors didn't even expect him to survive.
WSLS
No one hurt in ambulance, tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford area crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and thankfully, no one was hurt. The Bedford Fire Department said the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday and involved an ambulance and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, damages estimated at $350k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Road Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
wfirnews.com
Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday
On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
WSLS
Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg closed due to accident involving power lines
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg is closed, according to Lynchburg DES. Officials said part of the road is closed due to an accident involving power lines. Drivers have been asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive between Billy Craft and Sheetz.
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center Monday. He was last reported seen Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
WDBJ7.com
Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gladys native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Rt. 668, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 761 in Pittsylvania County. 75-year-old Elijah Baker Slayton...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WSLS
Part of Route 43 in Bedford closed after tractor-trailer overturns
BEDFORD, Va. – Those driving on Route 43 in Bedford can expect delays due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. At about 7:50 a.m., crews responded to Route 43 near the intersection of Smith Street for the report of an overturned log truck with fluids leaking from its side.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
