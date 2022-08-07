A lengthy standoff in a cornfield between Ohio police and a heavily armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI office has come to an end, according to local officials.It’s unclear whether the alleged gunman was arrested, killed, or otherwise. The suspect reportedly fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car early Thursday morning.Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.Officers surrounded the field and surveilled it with helicopters and drones...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO