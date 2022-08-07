Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Victor Hamilton: Third person charged with murder
A third person has been charged with the murder of man in Ballymena, County Antrim, last month. The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was found at the front of a house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel on Tuesday 26 July. A 41-year-old man is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates'...
BBC
Woman arrested after dog bites three-year-old girl in Havant
A woman has been arrested after a girl was bitten by a dog. Police officers were called to Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, on Monday after a three-year-old girl was injured by a Dobermann. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog, dangerously out...
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Ramsgate: Car hits family, killing Israeli man and woman
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s have died in a suspected hit-and-run in which a child was also seriously injured. A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, all from the same family, on Wednesday. The Israeli government said the two who died were Israeli. Police...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
Ohio standoff - live: Armed confrontation in field with man who threatened FBI comes to end
A lengthy standoff in a cornfield between Ohio police and a heavily armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI office has come to an end, according to local officials.It’s unclear whether the alleged gunman was arrested, killed, or otherwise. The suspect reportedly fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car early Thursday morning.Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.Officers surrounded the field and surveilled it with helicopters and drones...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Unattended barbecue starts fire close to M32 in Bristol
Fire crews had to put out a blaze near a city landmark after a disposable barbecue was left unattended. The fire in front of the 16th Century Dower House near the M32 in Bristol was reported just before 16:30 BST. Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire...
BBC
Arrests after Salisbury wheelchair assault
Police have arrested two young men in relation to an assault which left a wheelchair user with potentially life-changing injuries. The vulnerable man, in his 30s, and his friend were attacked in the centre of Salisbury in Wiltshire on 19 July. Wiltshire Police said the wheelchair user suffered serious leg...
BBC
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term
A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
BBC
Wife killer Nicolae Virtosu also battered sister-in-law to death
A convicted wife killer battered his sister-in-law to death with a hatchet, a court has heard. Nicolae Virtosu, 48, attacked Svetlana Mihalachi in Ilford, in east London, in April 2021 after "tensions escalated". She died five weeks later. The jury was told there was no dispute that Virtosu, who strangled...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
