ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Przybylko sparks Fire to 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC

By AP
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDt0e_0h8AgXMa00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Yordy Reyna staked Charlotte to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match.

Chicago (8-10-6) answered with back-to-back goals from Przybylko and Federico Navarro three minutes apart to grab a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute.

Charlotte (9-13-2) pulled even at halftime on Karol Swiderski’s goal in the 45th minute.

The Fire took the lead for good on a goal by Przybylko in the 52nd minute — his team-leading fifth of the season. Xherdan Shaqiri had an assist on the winning goal as Chicago improved to 4-0-1 in its last five matches to move past Charlotte in the standings.

Chicago outshot Charlotte 14-12 with an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

Gaga Slonina had three saves for the Fire. Kristijan Kahlina stopped five shots for Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Ground-breaking set for NASCAR’s new Concord production center

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is speeding its way towards the green flag for its new state-of-the-art production facility in Concord. Construction is set to being later this month with a ground-breaking ceremony set for August 31st, officials announced Wednesday. “The scope and scale of the NASCAR Productions business has fundamentally changed in […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yordy Reyna
Person
Kristijan Kahlina
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Federico Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Fc#Przybylko Sparks Fire#The Chicago Fire#Przybylko In#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Staffer illegally gave cellphone to Uptown inmate: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A healthcare employee illegally provide a cellphone to an inmate who was being housed at the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation began following a tip that 26-year-old Samara Black was smuggling contraband into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Black had worked for Wellpath, […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy