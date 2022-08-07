ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears’ star linebacker makes shocking announcement

It was a tough season last year for the Chicago Bears. They finished the 2021-22 NFL season with a disappointing 6-11 mark. They will look to rebound this year on the back of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, but it seems like they may need to do so without one of their top defensive players after his shocking decision on Tuesday.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time

The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field

Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field. Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field. He then found a...
Bears K Cairo Santos working with holder to solve learning curve at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote from his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash

The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
