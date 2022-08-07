Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
thecomeback.com
Bears’ star linebacker makes shocking announcement
It was a tough season last year for the Chicago Bears. They finished the 2021-22 NFL season with a disappointing 6-11 mark. They will look to rebound this year on the back of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, but it seems like they may need to do so without one of their top defensive players after his shocking decision on Tuesday.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
4 reasons why a Roquan Smith trade makes perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons
Jon Chuckery explains why Roquan Smith is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, and why the Falcons need to trade for him and bring the former Georgia Bulldog home.
Roquan Smith's trade request is bad look for Bears GM Ryan Poles
We all knew the Roquan Smith contract situation with the Bears wasn’t good. It’s not exactly ideal when your star linebacker is “holding in” at training camp. But it seems like the situation was worse than any of us imagined. Smith has formally requested a trade...
How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Healthy Roquan doesn't practice; Bears taking hold-in 'day-by-day'
LAKE FOREST – The Bears sent a message to Roquan Smith by activating the star linebacker off the PUP list Wednesday, one day after the 25-year-old requested a trade amid failing contract extension negotiations. We can play hardball if you want. By deeming Smith healthy to practice, the Bears...
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
What Bears taking Roquan off PUP means for contract talks
Roquan Smith is no longer physically unable to perform. What that means for his contract negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears the Bears are turning up the heat after the star linebacker’s trade demand Tuesday. Smith reported to camp at the end of July and was placed...
Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field
Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field. Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field. He then found a...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bears K Cairo Santos working with holder to solve learning curve at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote from his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
How Bears rookie Jones has impressed Quinn in camp battles
LAKE FOREST – Braxton Jones has a lot of fans in the Bears' organization. There's a reason the fifth-round draft pick has seemingly taken hold of the starting left tackle spot and not let go. Battling veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn in practice has been a critical part of...
Williams, Terry spotted at star-studded offseason workout
Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry are each amid critical NBA offseasons. And, by all accounts, they are attacking them with force — from the rookie Terry's strong Summer League showing to Williams' rigorous Los Angeles workouts, plus a Drew League cameo, alongside DeMar DeRozan. But Williams and Terry aren't...
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction
A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction. The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. The bidding has already topped $31,000. The sweater vest...
