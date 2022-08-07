Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote from his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.

