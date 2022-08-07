ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

North Freeway heading north reopens following deadly crash

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a detached trailer shut down the North Freeway heading outbound Thursday morning for several hours, according to Houston police. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 5 a.m. north of Greens Road. Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. As of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Golf Carts#Traffic Accident#Avenue R And#Dodge
Click2Houston.com

1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHOU

Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
BAYTOWN, TX
CBS News

Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy