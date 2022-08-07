Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
North Freeway heading north reopens following deadly crash
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a detached trailer shut down the North Freeway heading outbound Thursday morning for several hours, according to Houston police. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 5 a.m. north of Greens Road. Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. As of...
Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
Grandfather and two of his grandchildren among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash: "Like a bad dream"
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
Social media beef, possible weed sale lead to deadly shooting in NW Harris County, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the call came in at about 3 p.m. A man said he shot his neighbor on Terra Canyon Lane, which...
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
Rosenberg grandpa, his niece and 2 grandchildren killed in Galveston crash involving golf cart
The grandparents took the children and a niece to the island for a quick vacation before school starts. Two grandchildren were killed and a third critically injured.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave. Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit...
Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle
A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.
