Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen

Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single “Hello Hello.” Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including “Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo” (A Bouquet With Love), “Beautiful” and “Flare.”

The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called “Voice” on her debut day and then “Dynamite” on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022 in Japan .

A globally renowned DJ from the Netherlands, R3HAB has remixed tracks by a variety of top artists including The Chainsmokers and Rihanna. Superfly is the first Japanese female artist he has worked with. The original version of Superfly’s “Dynamite” is an energetic pop-rock song featuring fast-paced melodies and strong vocals. On R3HAB’s version, solid track-making combined with a dark outlook has transformed the band sound of the original into a profound, euphoric dance number.

“I have a deep love for Japanese culture, its richness and depth is in a league of its own,” R3HAB shares. “Superfly is a cultural icon, and I’m so happy she reached out. I love how we combined our musical worlds into a record that is upbeat and danceable.”

Check out Superfly and R3HAB’s “Dynamite” remix here .