2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Just before 1 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back behind the Breukelen Houses at 569 East 108th Street in Brownsville, cops said.

The woman was transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, around 1:45 a.m., a man was shot in the stomach while in front of the Linden Houses at 185 Wortman Avenue in East New York, police said.

Officials said they obtained video which shows the three gunmen exiting a red sedan and shooting at the victim before fleeing on Wortman Avenue.

Less than a mile away, police recovered the vehicle and five men were taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.