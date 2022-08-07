ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVv11_0h8AfVYv00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Just before 1 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back behind the Breukelen Houses at 569 East 108th Street in Brownsville, cops said.

The woman was transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, around 1:45 a.m., a man was shot in the stomach while in front of the Linden Houses at 185 Wortman Avenue in East New York, police said.

Officials said they obtained video which shows the three gunmen exiting a red sedan and shooting at the victim before fleeing on Wortman Avenue.

Less than a mile away, police recovered the vehicle and five men were taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.

Comments / 6

Richard Tong
4d ago

and this is why there will always be plentiful of nycha jobs available nobody wants to work in a crime ridden area

Reply
3
Related
PIX11

Man, 75, found dead in Brooklyn apartment during wellness check: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11)— A 75-year-old man was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities were conducting a wellness check in the second-floor apartment at 25 101st Ave. in Cypress Hills at around 1 p.m. and found the man sitting on a chair, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS pronounced the man […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linden#Brooklyn#Complexes#Brownsville#Violent Crime#Bk#Brookdale Hospital
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy