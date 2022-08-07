Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. Williams
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indy records wettest day in nearly 5 months
INDIANAPOLIS — It was quite a soggy day in Indianapolis and areas along the I-70/74 corridors with some areas getting 2"-5"+ over the past 24-36 hours. In fact, the 1.21" rain at the National Weather Service Indianapolis office makes it officially Indy's wettest day since March 22nd. It's also...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Locally heavy storms tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — Thus far, the forecast today has played out as expected. Heat indices peaked in the 100-105° range and now heavy storms are increasing around the I-70/74 corridors. Please be Weather Aware if you have outdoor evening plans as these storms are in an environment conducive of...
cbs4indy.com
A Flood Watch for tonight; cooler temperatures for the rest of the week
A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Runway repaving will lessen Indianapolis airport's impact on global warming
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority is trying to make traveling easier for everyone. On Wednesday, officials gave a tour of the first phase of a three-year, $190 million project to enhance the runways at Indianapolis International Airport. As part of the project, the existing concrete will be recycled...
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive to help fill shortage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. “We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a...
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Indianapolis budget plans include trail investments, safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposed budget that the City-County Council will soon consider includes plans to invest more than $1 billion in the city's infrastructure over the next five years. Projects to repave roads in dire need, improve bridges and build new trails are all getting millions...
Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out at least four people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon. As workers evacuated the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation. The Brownsburg...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Indy breakdancer hopes to crack 2024 Olympic roster
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmarry Hall can't remember a time in her life when she wasn't dancing. It wasn't until she was a 19-year-old college student that she was introduced to breakdancing. “It's the perfect combination of dance culture and sport," said Hall, who's known as "Pep-C" in the breakdancing world....
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!
Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer
INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
Fox 59
New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Westfield are facing a growing number of calls as the area grows, but the department says it is struggling to keep up. City of Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor said the number of calls his department receives seems to be steadily increasing each year, and it has been for […]
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
