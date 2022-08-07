ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

North Carolina AG in legal bind amid probe over 2020 TV ad

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, facing trouble for a TV ad aired against a rival in 2020, plans to ask a federal court to block enforcement of a state law making it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports to damage a candidate’s election chances.
POLITICS
Scholarships offered to keep California Ag students in state

FRESNO, Calif. ) — The California Youth Ag Expo, provides ag students an opportunity to show off livestock they’ve raised, with the hope of earning a scholarship. The event was held at the International Agri-center in Tulare earlier this month. “Many of our youth are going off to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Why California schools are starting later this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pistachio crop popular among farmers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Pistachios are quickly becoming a popular nut in California and the Central Valley. One reason is the crop’s tolerance during the drought. “It still takes water, but in years where there is less water you can throttle that water back,” says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also...
GEORGIA STATE

