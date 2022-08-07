Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
‘You Lost Your Mom’: Blueface’s Mom Cuts Ties As LAPD Moves To Interview Rapper Over Street Fight With His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Blueface’s mother has publicly cut ties with the rapper claiming she wants nothing to do with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. On Monday, Karlissa Saffold unleashed on social media trashing her son and Chrisean. “Where is every single person you started with?” she asked during Instagram Live. Karlissa said Blueface has changed his whole life since Chrisean came into the picture. Earlier this year, Chrisean reportedly fought his boyfriend’s mom and sister. After the incident, she said, “All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown has roasted Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party over the weekend. Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a photo of the Atlanta creator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
Detroit man faces insurmountable towing balance, with little choice but to pay up
Andre Foster knew he might be without his car for quite some time when he dropped it off with his mechanic. The repairs were unaffordable, and the part he needed was on backorder. But the shop said he could leave the car, a 2010 Ford Taurus at their lot on Livernois Avenue until the part arrived and while he saved up.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In "Bordeaux" Colorway: Photos
Jumpman hybrid sneakers can sometimes be pretty hit or miss. There are some shoes that have done much better than others, and every year, Jumpman tries their hand at one new model, at the least. This year, the Jumpman hybrid is the Jordan Two Trey which is meant to be an amalgamation of some of the shoes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Visits IG Headquarters To Get Access To His Account Back
Lamar Odom took a trip to Instagram's office in an attempt to get access to his account back after his former management refused to give him his page. Odom confirmed he was back to running the account on Wednesday. "I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram," he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Release Date Updated
Despite being the follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 2 has never received its proper respect. Some feel like it is a weak entry in the Jordan Brand library, while others believe the exact opposite. Either way, there is no denying that this shoe is experiencing a resurgence right now, and Jumpman is doing everything it can to capitalize on the moment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher, SZA, & More To Perform At Global Citizen Festival 2022
Usher, SZA, and many more artists have been announced as part of the lineup for Global Citizen Festival 2022, which is set to kick off, next month. Global Citizen will be splitting the festival between New York City and Accra. "I’ll be performing at the #GlobalCitizenFestival in Accra's Black Star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist For Her New Album "Traumazine"
As we all know, Megan Thee Stallion has not been on good terms with her record label for a while. The H-Town Hottie has been very vocal about the issues she's faced with 1501 Certified Entertainment, but her cries for help haven't led to any sort of change. Instead, things have only gotten worse-- especially now that she's releasing a new album.
racer.com
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix
The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Armani White Returns With Inspirational Banger "Diamond Dallas"
Armani White is bringing his energy from the Internet to the airwaves with his latest single "Diamond Dallas." The Philly native, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam, is best known for taking over the summer with his breakout smash hit, "Billie Eilish." Now, Armani is gearing up to embark on a new phase in his career and build on the momentum of his viral record, which reached over 38 billion TikTok views and landed at number one on Soundcloud.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Spice 1 Says 2Pac Ruined His Chances With Janet Jackson After Relationship With Backup Dancer
Spice 1 reflected on Tupac's friendship with Janet Jackson, recalling that he failed at an attempt at romancing her during a new interview with the Art of Dialogue on Monday. The rapper says that Jackson was weary of Pac's reputation as well as allegedly being thrown off after he hooked up with one of her background dancers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Says That He's Working Toward The "Ultimate Album"
Lloyd Banks says that he's "chasing the ultimate album" and that the 40-year-old plans on dropping at least one album per year for the next five years. Speaking with HipHopDX for a new interview, the former G-Unit artist spoke about his recent project, The Course of the Inevitable 2, as well as his future in hip hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Reportedly Pushed Back Again
One of the most underrated Jumpman sneakers of the 90s was the Air Jordan 12. It is the shoe that birthed the "Flu Game" color scheme, and over the years, Jordan Brand has given it some pretty amazing offerings. This year is big for the Air Jordan 12 as it is the shoe's 25th anniversary. The 30th anniversary in a few years will be bigger, however, Jumpman is still hooking this silhouette up with some heat.
Comments / 0