Sioux Falls Regional Landfill temporarily waiving fees for waste tire disposals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is now accepting waste tires from residential customers for free. It’s part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the Sioux Falls metro by reducing ponds of standing water which the insects use to breed.
The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota
ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
Summit Carbon Solutions wants Iowan land for their CO2 pipline.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Summit Carbon Solutions submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to...
Gas prices drop below $4 nationwide for the first time in 5 months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After setting a record high of $5.01/gallon on June 14, the national gas price average today has dropped below $4.00/gallon for the first time since March 5, 2022. According to Triple A, South Dakota’s average is right at $4. In Sioux Falls, every...
South Dakota DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting this afternoon in Sioux Falls. In a statement from the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at W. 12th Street and S. Williams Avenue. One subject engaged officers with a firearm. Law enforcement returned fire and one subject has been pronounced deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. More details will be released Wednesday by Sheriff Milstead and Chief Thum. If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.
SDSU Ice Cream Truck in Sioux Falls this weekend raising funds for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SDSU Ice Cream Truck is coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Hope for the Hopeless is holding the ice cream fundraiser from 4-6 p.m., to help orphaned children in Liberia. 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a 40-room dormitory in Liberia that is close to completion. The fundraiser will be held in the FCA parking lot at 1601 E. 69th Street on Sunday, August 14th.
Sioux Falls police arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An arrest was made Wednesday evening in connection with an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Around 7:30 last night, Sioux Falls Police conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by an outstanding suspect who had fled the shooting near W 12th street and S Williams Avenue. 29-year-old Tanner Turkey of Sioux Falls was arrested following a short pursuit. There were no injuries. More information will be made available later this morning.
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
