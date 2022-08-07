ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC

