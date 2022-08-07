Read full article on original website
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
WJLA
Person pulled from Montgomery County townhouse fire in critical condition, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A person is critical condition after they were pulled from a townhouse fire in Burtonsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire broke out in the 3700 block of Monmouth Place shortly after 10:30 a.m., officials said. The...
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Vigil honors slain Baltimore teen shot by 9-year-old; family seeks justice
Nykayla Strawder, just 15 years old, was outside of her home Saturday evening when a gun went off. A 9-year-old was charged in her death.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
WJLA
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WTOP
Georgetown art display features dozens of paintings, photos chronicling pandemic
Visitors can get a unique look at the COVID-19 pandemic in a new art exhibition in Georgetown. “We always set out to capture a specific moment in time,” said artist Kate Fleming. “We just had no idea how specific a moment in time it was going to be.”
Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi
Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power". After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence". "Incidents of hate...
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WTOP
Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC
A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
