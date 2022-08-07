Read full article on original website
Drake Is Secretly A Billionaire, Nicki Minaj Claims
Drake is hiding his status as a billionaire, according to Nicki Minaj. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 9), Nicki alluded to the OVO Sound hitmaker secretly being worth 10 figures while boarding a private jet. “This is what happens when you got a rich...
The Game Unveils 30-Song 'Drillmatic' Album Tracklist: 'No Skips!'
The Game has unveiled the tracklist for his 30-song Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, which is set to be released on Friday (August 12). The Compton rapper made the reveal via Instagram on Monday (August 8) and vowed there wasn’t a single song unworthy of playing all the way through.
King Von’s Estate Releases ‘Get It Done’ Video On Rapper’s 28th Birthday
King Von’s estate has dropped off a new visual for his song “Get It Done” in honor of the rapper’s 28th birthday. “Get It Done” first appeared on Von’s posthumous record What It Means To Be King back in March, but the visual accompaniment finds Von alive and well as he navigates paranoia within his old hood alongside OMB Peezy.
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
Soulja Boy Denies Having Monkeypox Following Cryptic Tweet
Soulja Boy has denied that he contracted Monkeypox after posting a tweet that cryptically implied he may have had the virus. The tweet in question simply read “Monkey Pox,” leading fans to speculate that the rapper had gotten the infectious disease. However, Big Draco has said in a...
Kanye West’s Online ‘Bullying’ Sent Pete Davidson To Trauma Therapy
Kanye West has reportedly caused Pete Davidson to check into trauma therapy after months of being on the receiving end of online bullying by the rapper/producer. According to People, a source close to the former Saturday Night Live actor said he’s been seeking treatment for the harassment he endured while dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Yung Bleu Finally Lands Dream Nicki Minaj Collaboration: ‘And It’s A Hit’
Yung Bleu can finally celebrate getting one of the biggest features of his career after Nicki Minaj let the cat out the bag that the two have collaborated. Last week, the Alabama native took to his Instagram with a screen capture of Nicki’s since-deleted Instagram Story, revealing the two recorded a song.
Macklemore Crashes Albuquerque Wedding Amid Imagine Dragons Tour
Albuquerque, NM – A newly married couple got the surprise of their lives when. crashed their Albuquerque, New Mexico wedding reception. Rocking a backward Bogey Boys hat, Macklemore performed a couple of songs and even gave a speech. His longtime collaborator, XP, shared a pair of videos to his Facebook account on Sunday (August 7) following the weekend nuptials.
Tony Yayo Recalls J. Cole Auditioning For 50 Cent Before JAY-Z Deal
50 Cent once had the opportunity to sign J. Cole before JAY-Z, according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled bringing a young Cole to 50’s house in Connecticut, where he played him material from his 2007 mixtape The Come Up. “I...
Black Thought & Danger Mouse Explain How A$AP Rocky, Russ, Joey Bada$$ + MF DOOM Landed On 'Cheat Codes'
Exclusive – Black Thought and Danger Mouse have released a new track called “STRANGERS” featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. The song serves as the third offering from their highly anticipated joint album, Cheat Codes, which is expected to arrive on Friday (August 12). The 13-track effort includes several additional features ranging from Joey Bada$$ and Russ to Raekwon and MF DOOM.
Megan Thee Stallion Sends Message To Her Label In L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Megan Thee Stallion is keeping her foot on her label’s neck. Three years after her last appearance the show, the Houston hottie delivered a fiery L.A. Leakers freestyle during a visit to Power 106’s Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on Monday (August 8). While cruising over Warren G...
Kamaiyah Disputes Tory Lanez's 2022 Hip Hop Critique With Vince Staples Reminder
Kamaiyah has come to Hip Hop’s defense after Tory Lanez critiqued the state of the genre in 2022. In a series of tweets on Monday (August 8), the Daystar rapper questioned the quality of rap albums that have dropped this year, saying he hasn’t heard a project that has “moved” him like blog era mixtapes such as Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & Orange Juice and Drake’s So Far Gone.
JID Shares New Single 'Dance Now' & 'The Forever Story' Album Cover Art
JID is in album mode. The Atlanta-bred spitter returned on Tuesday (August 9) with a brand new single from his forthcoming The Forever Story LP. Produced by frequent collaborator Christo, “Dance Now” finds the Dreamville MC showcasing his speedy yet controlled delivery alongside guest appearances from fellow ATLien and rising singer Fousheé.
Alicia Keys Brings Out Beanie Sigel & Peedi Crakk During Philly Tour Stop
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Alicia Keys hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on her latest tour stop, and she surprised the crowd by bringing out Beanie Sigel and Peedi Crakk. Last weekend, Alicia took up space at The Metropolitan Opera House for a sold-out show on her ALICIA The World Tour, and fans in attendance were not expecting to see the two Philly legends take the stage with her.
Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert Model Futuristic Yeezy Shades After Getting Matching Tattoos
Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert have spent more time together than usual over the last few days. On the heels of getting matching tattoos with Steve Lacy, Ye and Uzi teamed up to model the upcoming YZY GAP YR 3022 SHDZ on Wednesday (August 10). In a slideshow posted...
DJ Premier, Remy Ma & Rapsody Celebrate Hip Hop's 49th Birthday With 'Remy Rap' Video
DJ Premier has released the video for his aptly-titled “Remy Rap” collaboration with Remy Ma and Rapsody. Directed by Maya Table, the visual pays homage to Golden Era Hip Hop as Premo mans the turntables on a New York City rooftop, while Remy and Rapsody rock pieces from adidas and Gucci’s ’80s-inspired collaboration.
A$AP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Victim Identified As Former A$AP Mob Member
A$AP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has been identified as a former A$AP Mob member — and he has plans to sue. The Harlem rapper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at LAX in April in connection to a shooting that took place in Hollywood last November.
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
