ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

2 in 3 in new poll say US economy getting worse

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWuOo_0h8AeGX300

( The Hill ) – Almost 70 percent of Americans said in a new poll that they believe that the U.S. economy is getting worse.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 69% of respondents said that they think the U.S. economy is getting worse, compared to 12% who said that it is getting better.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed believe that the U.S. economy has remained the same.

Richmond crews clean up trees, debris from severe thunderstorms

Thirty-four percent of respondents, meanwhile, said they approve of President Biden’s handling of gas prices, a percentage that is up 7 points from a similar poll published in June.

Forty-nine percent of respondents also said they will favor a candidate who supports keeping abortions legal, while 27% of respondents said they will support a candidate who supports limiting abortion access. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said that they don’t care about their preferred candidate’s stance on abortions.

And 75% of Republican respondents said they are very enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections, while 68% of Democrats agreed as did 49% of independents.

PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from August 5 to August 6 with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Nine Percent#Americans#Abc News#Republican#Democrats#Nexstar Media Inc
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy