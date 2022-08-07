ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Rock, WI

Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock.

Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. He was found dead in the vehicle by first responders. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

Comments / 4

