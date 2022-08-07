ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 33

#FukRussia
4d ago

Hate to break it to you but theses “Kids” don’t want to work for anyone. That would mean they would have to show up at a certain time everyday, like every normal hard working person. I would love to see them when there boss tells them no for some reason, what they going to do shoot them. Probably

Reply(1)
15
Justme
4d ago

I think the people who have been attacked or killed by squeegee thugs, should hire an attorney and file a class action suit. People who have been assaulted, car damaged, items stolen from their car among other behaviors being faced by car drivers. An attorney needs to sue the Baltimore City Council Brandon Scott and Marilyn Mosby, for failing to protect the drivers traveling through Baltimore city. All of this officals, have ignored the threats, beatings and destruction of property that people have to endure. Why would Brandon Scott, the culprit in all of this, tell the Baltimore city police to "Stand Down"? Your right to be safe is being violated. Media outlets have video all this!

Reply(2)
14
Keith Young
4d ago

Why should people find them jobs. Most of then are adults and should find jobs on their own instead of harrassing drivers.

Reply
16
 

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore has distributed 1.7M food boxes during pandemic

Baltimore City distributed more than 1.7 million food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city distributed some 1.4 million produce boxes, which amounted to some 178 million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baltimore's Food Policy and Planning Division led the city's COVID-19 emergency food response. Residents in Healthy Food...
CBS Baltimore

Group calls on Baltimore leaders to address homeless encampments

BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, Baltimore police submit revised redistricting map to City Council

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the submission of the revised redistricting map to the City Council. Earlier this year, Mayor Scott and Commissioner Harrison announced the plan to modernize the Department by redrawing the geographic boundaries of its...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent squeegee encounters continue as the city updates timeline for solutions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore, driver’s violent run-ins with squeegee kids are showing no signs of slowing down. One of the latest attacks was on an 18-year-old boy who was allegedly tricked out of thousands of dollars. Over the weekend, a Federal Hill community group Facebook page detailed the incident which took place at the intersection of Gay and Orleans Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore mayor's top adviser to depart government for role at Hopkins

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Michael Huber -- one of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's top advisers -- will depart city government this fall and move on to a high-powered role at Johns Hopkins University. Huber will become director of Maryland State Government Affairs at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. Huber, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Debate over squeegee kids

Baltimore City leaders are debating solutions to the ongoing violence. One topic of discussion is the issues with squeegee kids. Munir Bahar joined us live this morning to to weigh in on the possible solutions.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's Office announces funds for nonprofits supporting vulnerable communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Scott Administration announced the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs to nonprofit organizations serving families, youth and vulnerable communities throughout the City of Baltimore, Monday. The awards, totaling just over $6.6 million, span the...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

