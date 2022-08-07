Read full article on original website
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
Developers plan new luxury senior housing in Yorktown
The age-restricted housing would be built along Route 6 at 800 East Main Street. The building would be a 35-acre property, with 200 rental apartments, 50 townhome condominiums and upscale amenities.
Mount Vernon welcomes new first deputy commissioner of public safety
Mount Vernon says its police department is bringing on David Gibson as its new first deputy commissioner of public safety.
No show: Orangetown judge issues warrant for accused wrong-way driver
Orangetown Judge Patrick Loftus issued a bench warrant for 20-year-old Thomas A. Robb of England after he missed his court date on Monday.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family speaks to News 12 in hope of finding missing Yorktown teen
Angela McKenzie spoke with News 12 in hopes of reaching her missing 15-year-old grandson, Kristan Lee, who lives in Yorktown..
Crews work to restore power to thousands after high tension wire falls
Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of northern New Jersey residents who lost power Tuesday afternoon when a high tension wire fell down near Interstate 80.
State police: 1 killed, 5 injured in overturned bus crash on NJ Turnpike
One person is dead, and five others were injured when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, New Jersey state police say.
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police say they found 15-year-old Kristan Lee in Norwalk on Wednesday night. Lee was reported missing five days ago. According to Lee’s family, he was last seen taking an Uber from his home on Aug. 4th to Port Chester, and. then took a train to Norwalk. Over the course...
Police: Catalytic converter stolen in Yorktown over the weekend
They say the incident happened at the Jefferson Valley Mall this past Saturday.
