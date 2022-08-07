ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a graduate degree

By STACKER
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqvvr_0h8AdfMt00

( STACKER ) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Albuquerque, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Rehabilitation counselors

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $38,200 (#171 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($66,330)
— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#39. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $46,850 (#146 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($92,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)

Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.

#38. Curators

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $55,320 (#49 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $61,650 (11,750 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($83,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,000)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($79,340)

Job description: Administer collections, such as artwork, collectibles, historic items, or scientific specimens of museums or other institutions. May conduct instructional, research, or public service activities of institution.

#37. Anthropologists and archeologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $56,830 (#37 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,960 (7,180 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($91,610)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($90,730)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,560)

Job description: Study the origin, development, and behavior of human beings. May study the way of life, language, or physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. May engage in systematic recovery and examination of material evidence, such as tools or pottery remaining from past human cultures, in order to determine the history, customs, and living habits of earlier civilizations.

#36. Marriage and family therapists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $56,980 (#41 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)
— St. George, UT ($85,290)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a bachelor’s degree

#35. Healthcare social workers

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $57,030 (#162 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 730

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)
— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#34. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $57,680 (#169 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 680

National
– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)
— El Centro, CA ($91,110)
— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#33. Urban and regional planners

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $60,360 (#147 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#32. Instructional coordinators

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $65,360 (#179 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($111,440)
— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#31. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,720 (#226 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)
— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Albuquerque

#30. Audiologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $70,950 (#70 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Reno, NV ($151,460)
— Tulsa, OK ($128,620)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.

#29. Epidemiologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,930 (#20 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,620 (7,500 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,580)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($122,520)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,560)

Job description: Investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability, or health outcomes. May develop the means for prevention and control.

#28. Speech-language pathologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $77,330 (#191 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 430

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($128,540)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#27. Occupational therapists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,560 (#247 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 330

National
– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,920)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)
— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt to the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#26. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,980 (#310 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 630

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($154,970)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Albuquerque

#25. Statisticians

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $80,010 (#63 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.

#24. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $80,450 (#100 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 370

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)
— New Haven, CT ($142,330)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#23. Physical therapists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $88,130 (#207 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 590

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— El Centro, CA ($143,500)
— Modesto, CA ($123,370)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#22. Education administrators, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,270 (#157 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 190

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)
— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#21. Economists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,510 (#31 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,880 (17,520 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,980)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,580)

Job description: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. May collect and process economic and statistical data using sampling techniques and econometric methods.

You may also like: Most common jobs in Albuquerque

#20. Veterinarians

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $100,940 (#144 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#19. Nurse midwives

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $102,640 (#31 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,540 (7,120 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.

#18. Nurse practitioners

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $108,990 (#205 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 420

National
– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#17. Optometrists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $110,350 (#112 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Columbia, SC ($228,340)
— New Haven, CT ($186,950)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#16. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $110,400 (#54 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendants in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine the liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

You may also like: Where people in Albuquerque are moving to most

#15. Lawyers

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $115,020 (#164 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 2,270

National
– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#14. Physician assistants

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $121,860 (#79 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($168,220)
— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#13. Computer and information research scientists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $126,080 (#20 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

#12. Pharmacists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $127,050 (#158 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 920

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($165,350)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#11. Podiatrists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $127,090 (#40 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $151,110 (9,710 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albuquerque

#10. Physicists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $148,000 (#9 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#9. Nurse anesthetists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $156,500 (#88 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $189,190 (41,960 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)
— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#8. Pediatricians, general

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $156,920 (#58 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)
— State College, PA ($275,730)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#7. Dentists, general

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $162,170 (#190 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#6. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $167,600 (#5 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 1,510

National
– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)
— Jackson, MS ($195,830)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Family medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $172,390 (#233 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 200

National
– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
— Napa, CA ($302,040)
— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#4. General internal medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $224,410 (#55 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, MN ($315,830)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $244,070 (#62 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 320

National
– Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)
— Akron, OH ($297,710)
— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.

#2. Anesthesiologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $279,240 (#11 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $271,440 (28,590 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)
— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)
— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $292,740 (#3 highest pay among all metros)
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)
— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)
— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Baby gorilla delivered at Albuquerque zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed. After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark baby orangutan has first checkup and shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Bulan the Orangutan had his first medical exam a little more than two months since Sarah the Orangutan gave birth to him. Like a human, Bulan got a checkup and his first shot. ABQ Biopark veterinarians were able to do the checkup a little earlier than they normally would. “A lot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Metropolitan Areas#Graduate Degrees#Nm#Mexican
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe cremation company gets $150K in LEDA funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique Santa Fe cremation company is getting thousands to expand. The company called Parting Stone processes cremated remains into smooth stones. They use technology developed with the help of Los Alamos National Lab. Right now, the company is growing and has built relationships with about 600 funeral homes across the […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public Schools welcomes students back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is officially the first day back for Albuquerque Public Schools. The district says it is excited to welcome everyone back this year, especially since students will not have to deal with any COVID restrictions. This year, the district says they have been working on fences, locks, camera systems and even special […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Turning Up the Heat: Chile Roasting Season in Albuquerque

Take our chile seriously. It’s the official state vegetable of New Mexico after all (even though many may consider it a fruit). The end of summer and beginnings of fall mean one thing here in Albuquerque - it’s chile harvesting season; and chile harvesting means chile roasting. While we enjoy our chile year round, this is many locals’ favorite time of year, and chile roasting season is something every Albuquerque visitor should experience.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque nonprofits receive donation from local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local nonprofits in Albuquerque get to share $137,000 thanks to the 2022 Community Charity Golf Classic. Community For Learning, Safe House New Mexico, and Mandy’s Farm were at Mercedes-Benz in Albuquerque for the check presentation. Each organization got nearly $45,000. “I don’t know if we as a community understand what this does […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders

Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Indian Head Cents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The club boasts a collection of Native American...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 700 people took part in the University of New Mexico’s community safety forum Monday. Many of them asking what police and the university are doing to keep them safe. With the fall semester starting August 22, people in the Muslim community have questions about the precautions students should be taking. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy