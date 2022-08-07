ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harry D. McKenna, 83

NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency

NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18

ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk

ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothea Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82

ASHLAND – Dorothea “Dottie” Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82, died peacefully August 6, 2022 surrounded by family at Waterview Lodge in Ashland where she resided for the last 5 years. Dottie was predeceased by her parents James and Dorothea Kennedy, husband Paul and brother James Kennedy. She is...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret Ferriero, 95

HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert David Toce, 72

ASHLAND – Robert David Toce, 72, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Saturday August 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late David and Huegette (Mondon) Toce and husband of Margaret (Cialdea) Toce. Robert worked as a salesman at Theater Camera...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

