Framingham Farmers’ Market Revitalized Under Sisitsky Administration & New Manager
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Farmers’ Market has been going on for almost 17 years, but this year it has been revitalized. There are new hours 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays (instead of noon to 5 p.m.), and this year the City of Framingham is running the market.
PHOTOS: Vendors Scheduled For Week 8 of Framingham Farmers’ Market
FRAMINGHAM – This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. It is also week 8 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. Last week, the Massachusetts Commissioner for Agriculture and members of the Massachusetts Farmers’ Market paid a visit to the new revitalized Framingham Farmers’ Market. They met with market manager Bill Sell and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky.
Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
Harry D. McKenna, 83
NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency
NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 11, 2022
1 This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. Today is the 8th week of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Click here for a list of vendors. 2. Today is the last day the City...
Jane (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, Rotarian, Loring Arena Manager, Town of Framingham Assessor’s Office Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Jane B. (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Alexander & Mary (Connors) Olszewski, and the beloved wife of the late David C. Piacentini who passed in 1990. Raised the youngest...
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
UPDATED: Framingham Public Schools: Bus Company Only Has 60 Drivers For 77 Routes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is short bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. And that means some students who would have had a bus will not be getting one. Bus routes will go out August 23, said the school district. “We have been made aware that we will...
Dorothea Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82
ASHLAND – Dorothea “Dottie” Patricia (Kennedy) Harmon, 82, died peacefully August 6, 2022 surrounded by family at Waterview Lodge in Ashland where she resided for the last 5 years. Dottie was predeceased by her parents James and Dorothea Kennedy, husband Paul and brother James Kennedy. She is...
Margaret Ferriero, 95
HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
Robert David Toce, 72
ASHLAND – Robert David Toce, 72, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Saturday August 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late David and Huegette (Mondon) Toce and husband of Margaret (Cialdea) Toce. Robert worked as a salesman at Theater Camera...
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 University of Rhode Island Dean’s List
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
