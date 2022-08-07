Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland firefighters collect bike helmets for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland firefighters dropped off more than 40 bike helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland Monday. The helmets were gathered during a helmet drive that ran throughout July. It all started because two firefighters say when they are out in the...
WPFO
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
WPFO
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
WPFO
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak
WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WPFO
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
WPFO
Portland planning board approves plan for $200 million development next to city hall
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to add hundreds of new condos, a hotel and retail space along Portland's Congress Street is moving forward. The city's planning board giving the project initial approval Tuesday night. The planning board voted unanimously to approve the project's master plan Tuesday night, and while more...
WPFO
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
WPFO
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
WPFO
Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?
Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
WPFO
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed
GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
WPFO
RSU 4 hopeful community will find solution after voters reject building new school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voters in a central Maine community overwhelmingly rejected a new school building that would’ve raised their taxes by hundreds of dollars. The question had hung over the three towns of RSU 4, Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, for months. Tuesday night, about 90 percent of voters voted...
WPFO
Scarborough considers putting $13M library expansion project on November ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The town of Scarborough is considering expanding the Scarborough Public Library. The Scarborough Town Council will meet on Augusta 17 to discuss whether to put a $13 million bond referendum on the November ballot to help pay for the expansion. Private donations will also be used...
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WPFO
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
WPFO
University of Maine begins search for new athletic director
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
WPFO
Maine man accused of stalking New Hampshire student while working as school bus driver
GREENLAND, NH (WGME) – A Maine man who is a school bus driver in New Hampshire has been charged with interstate stalking. In court documents, officials say 39-year-old Michael Chick is accused of threatening the lives of the boy’s family and asking for inappropriate pictures and videos. Chick...
WPFO
Portland voters to decide whether to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
PORTLAND (WGME) – The minimum wage in Portland could be going up to $18 an hour if Portland voters approve a measure this fall. That would apply for all workers, including those who get tips. The Portland City Council has approved five citizen initiatives to go on the ballot.
WPFO
'Cost-of-living crisis': Proposed minimum wage increase in Portland stirs controversy
The Portland City Council heard from the public Monday night on referendum questions before they appear on the November ballot. One that is getting a lot of attention is a proposal to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. If passed, not only would this bump up hourly workers a...
WPFO
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
WPFO
Residents to vote on $31.6M school expansion for RSU 4
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- -- Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a $31.6 million expansion project for Oak Hills Middle School in RSU 4. The district projects a $200 to $300 tax increase per $100,000 of your home property value, which some...
