South Portland, ME

WPFO

Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?

Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed

GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

University of Maine begins search for new athletic director

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
ORONO, ME
WPFO

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Residents to vote on $31.6M school expansion for RSU 4

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- -- Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a $31.6 million expansion project for Oak Hills Middle School in RSU 4. The district projects a $200 to $300 tax increase per $100,000 of your home property value, which some...
LITCHFIELD, ME

