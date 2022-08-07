Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Bible: In the Beginning... Free Online
The Bible: In the Beginning... Cast: Michael Parks Ulla Bergryd Richard Harris Franco Nero George C. Scott. Extravagant production of the first part of the book of Genesis. Covers Adam and Eve, Noah and the Flood and Abraham and Isaac. Is The Bible: In the Beginning... on Netflix?. The Bible:...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Megumi Hayashibara Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya. A new member from the Black Organization that shrunk Shinichi's body manages to find out about Shinichi's transformation into Conan. This discovery starts to put those around him in danger as Gin and the other Black Organization members start to take action.
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
Marvel's Blade Reboot Adds Acclaimed Black Panther Costume Designer
If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. The production for Marvel's Blade reboot is ramping up...
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Breaks Silence on Rumored X-Men Kitty Pryde Casting
Halle Bailey is one of the most promising young actors today and she's set to be even bigger now that she has been cast as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid. But is the Grown-ish star also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Bailey has just broken her silence over recent reports that she had been cast as X-Men member Kitty Pryde in an upcoming MCU project!
James Gunn Drops Major Hint About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer’s Release Date
Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise were extremely disappointed after James Gunn and company didn't unveil the official trailer for the third sequel during their panel presentation at last month's San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, many believed the geek spectacle would have been the perfect venue for Marvel Studios to release the anticipated trailer but that wasn't the case.
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. click...
