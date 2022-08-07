ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Bible: In the Beginning... Free Online

The Bible: In the Beginning... Cast: Michael Parks Ulla Bergryd Richard Harris Franco Nero George C. Scott. Extravagant production of the first part of the book of Genesis. Covers Adam and Eve, Noah and the Flood and Abraham and Isaac. Is The Bible: In the Beginning... on Netflix?. The Bible:...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser Free Online

Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Megumi Hayashibara Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya. A new member from the Black Organization that shrunk Shinichi's body manages to find out about Shinichi's transformation into Conan. This discovery starts to put those around him in danger as Gin and the other Black Organization members start to take action.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online

Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
epicstream.com

Marvel's Blade Reboot Adds Acclaimed Black Panther Costume Designer

If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. The production for Marvel's Blade reboot is ramping up...
epicstream.com

Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Breaks Silence on Rumored X-Men Kitty Pryde Casting

Halle Bailey is one of the most promising young actors today and she's set to be even bigger now that she has been cast as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid. But is the Grown-ish star also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Bailey has just broken her silence over recent reports that she had been cast as X-Men member Kitty Pryde in an upcoming MCU project!
epicstream.com

James Gunn Drops Major Hint About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer’s Release Date

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise were extremely disappointed after James Gunn and company didn't unveil the official trailer for the third sequel during their panel presentation at last month's San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, many believed the geek spectacle would have been the perfect venue for Marvel Studios to release the anticipated trailer but that wasn't the case.
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
