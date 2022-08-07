Read full article on original website
Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
Woman Wanted for Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, and More
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Roxanne Knotts. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she has been charged with Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft of Lost Property. If you...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Cyberstalking and Threats
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Greene County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 37 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release on his convictions for cyberstalking and communication of threats to injure, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge J....
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Catalytic Converter Theft Reported in Cochranville
COCHRANVILLE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred sometime between July 24 and August 1. Authorities say that a catalytic converter was cut from a customer’s 2006 Honda LTD CR-V at Joseph’s Auto and Truck Center in Cochranville. The total loss is valued at $1,000.00.
West Whiteland Police Are Searching for Identity Theft Suspect
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Nafeesah M. Cooper. A warrant has been issued for her arrest after she was charged with Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft of Lost Property. If you...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
85-Year-Old Sold Dangerous “Yellow Man” Pills Through eBay and Twitter
PHILADELPHIA, PA —United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that William Merlino, 85, of Mays Landing, NJ, was convicted Monday at trial of selling misbranded drugs online, arising from his scheme to sell a toxic industrial chemical as a weight-loss drug which he manufactured in a lab in his home.
Two Philadelphia Men Charged With Tax Evasion, Commercial Bribery
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 5, 2022, Den Lam, age 48, and Danny Sing, age 59, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged in criminal informations with various federal tax offenses and commercial bribery. According to...
Wilmington Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Firearm and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jeremy Johnson, 34, of Wilmington, was sentenced in August 3, 2022, to 5 years in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika pronounced the sentence.
2 Men from Georgia Pled Guilty to Firearms Charges in Delaware
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, recently announced that Ryan Freeman and Shaquayvis Asberry, both from the Atlanta, Georgia area, pled guilty to conspiring to deal firearms without a license and related gun charges in federal court. Freeman pled guilty on July 12, 2022. Asberry pled guilty yesterday, August 3, 2022. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accepted both pleas.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
US Marshals Nab 21-Year-Old Pottstown Gunman In California: DA
A 21-year-old fugitive in a Pottstown shooting was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service in California, authorities said. Tyshaun Harvey, of Pottstown, was nabbed this week at a motel in Susanville, CA, near the Nevada border, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Wednesday, Aug. 10. He's...
3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
Philadelphia Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you know this man? Philadelphia Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. On July 18, 2022, at 4:20 am, an unknown forced his way through the front door into Pelicana Chicken Restaurant located at 719 N 2nd St. Once inside he broke the cash register open and took approximately $1,000. This male is believed to be responsible for numerous other Commercial Burglaries in the Northern Liberties area.
Police Investigating Two Separate Retail Thefts from Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township. Authorities say that on July 25th and 26th, a female suspect allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the store. If you have any...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
