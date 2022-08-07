ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Former West Chester-based Investment Adviser Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that 51-year-old Lee D. Weiss of Roslyn, NY, and Newton, MA, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution and a $250,000 fine for his conviction of investment adviser fraud. The charges arose from Weiss’ multi-year investment scam that targeted his own clients and caused investor losses of more than $7 million.
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Catalytic Converter Theft Reported in Cochranville

COCHRANVILLE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred sometime between July 24 and August 1. Authorities say that a catalytic converter was cut from a customer’s 2006 Honda LTD CR-V at Joseph’s Auto and Truck Center in Cochranville. The total loss is valued at $1,000.00.
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
2 Men from Georgia Pled Guilty to Firearms Charges in Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, recently announced that Ryan Freeman and Shaquayvis Asberry, both from the Atlanta, Georgia area, pled guilty to conspiring to deal firearms without a license and related gun charges in federal court. Freeman pled guilty on July 12, 2022. Asberry pled guilty yesterday, August 3, 2022. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accepted both pleas.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
Philadelphia Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you know this man? Philadelphia Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. On July 18, 2022, at 4:20 am, an unknown forced his way through the front door into Pelicana Chicken Restaurant located at 719 N 2nd St. Once inside he broke the cash register open and took approximately $1,000. This male is believed to be responsible for numerous other Commercial Burglaries in the Northern Liberties area.
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
