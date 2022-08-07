Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Wants Ads, But May Not Have the Strategy to Make It Work
Netflix is courting brands to join its upcoming ad-supported service, and the interest is there among the companies that want to reach some of the platform's 220.67 million subscribers. But without an advertising leadership team in place, brands and agencies are concerned that Netflix may not have the capabilities to pull off its vision."They have been allergic to the word advertising," said Marla Kaplowitz, advertising trade group 4As CEO. "They would never utter it. They would have to use different descriptors, and even now they're trying to be above it."What's more, with Disney+ launching its ad-supported version on December 8,...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
epicstream.com
No, Avatar: The Last Airbender is NOT an Anime! Here's Why
Avatar: The Last Airbender is a remarkable animated series with solid world-building and deep, believable character development. Compared to other works of Western animation that tended to focus on fun, humorous narratives and be sustained by an episodic nature, Avatar took its time to develop its plot. It created a...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. click...
Comments / 0