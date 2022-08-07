ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) delivers shareholders strong 32% CAGR over 3 years, surging 21% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is 132% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 99% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.
OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
Is Biotech Back? This Analyst Sees 18% Upside Potential In This Bio Play

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT, a pioneer in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced Monday that it had signed licensing agreements with the Broad Institutes of both MIT and Harvard. The move comes after the company made progress on one of its sponsored research agreements involving Duchenne muscular dystrophy and...
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. For the full-year 2022, Clover Health is reaffirming its previously provided guidance and commentary:. — Insurance membership is expected to...
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
