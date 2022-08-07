Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
Valneva Cuts FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Outlook, Needs Funding To Invest In Next-Gen COVID-19 Shot
Valneva SE VALN cut its FY22 revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states. In 1H FY22, the company generated €3.8 million from its first COVID-19 vaccine sales. In light of the reduced order volume from the EU Member States, Valneva has suspended...
Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports
South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's...
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations
Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals R&D Expanses For Q2 Reach 5.4M, Here Are The Details
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE, released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.9 million, with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.24). Research and development expenses were $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, including stock-based...
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) delivers shareholders strong 32% CAGR over 3 years, surging 21% in the last week alone
The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is 132% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 99% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.
OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
Is Biotech Back? This Analyst Sees 18% Upside Potential In This Bio Play
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT, a pioneer in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced Monday that it had signed licensing agreements with the Broad Institutes of both MIT and Harvard. The move comes after the company made progress on one of its sponsored research agreements involving Duchenne muscular dystrophy and...
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. For the full-year 2022, Clover Health is reaffirming its previously provided guidance and commentary:. — Insurance membership is expected to...
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AZPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
