3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers arrested 3 men and a minor Sunday after a standoff related to an early morning shooting, according to a release.

Police said at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills

Drive, finding a young man critically injured by a gunshot wound.

Officers said an orange Challenger sped off right after the shooting.

While the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Tampa Police Air Service tracked the vehicle and updated patrol officers of its location, according to a release.

Police said that eventually, the four suspects abandoned the car and ran through a residential area around Seffner Lakes Road and Brandon Lakes Avenue before getting into a home.

The residents of that home escaped unharmed and were cooperating, according to the department.

Police said three of the suspects were taken into custody after officers commanded them to leave the home. After some negotiation, the final suspect, the male minor, was taken into custody.

All four suspects face charges for resisting arrest without violence. Other charges are pending further investigation.

As for the victim, police said he was stabilized after undergoing surgery.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

