Cox Media Group, National Association of Black Journalists announce Jovita Moore Scholarship Fund

ATLANTA — Cox Media Group and the National Association of Black Journalists have announced a scholarship fund in memory of Channel 2′s Jovita Moore.

The announcement came Saturday night at the NABJ’s annual conference in Las Vegas.

The $25,000 annual investment will support students studying broadcast journalism in remembrance of Jovita’s life and legacy.

The scholarship program will be run through the NABJ.

[PHOTOS: Jovita Moore through the years]

In April 2021, doctors discovered two masses on Jovita’s brain. After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. She passed away from her battle with the disease seven months later in October 2021.

At this time, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

Jovita had been with Channel 2 Action News since 1998. She is survived by her mother, her two wonderful children and stepdaughter, who she called the most important accomplishments of her life.

Throughout her career, Jovita took great pride in being able to mentor students who shared her passion for broadcasting.

This scholarship fund will continue her legacy of helping young men and women pursue their dreams in the field of broadcast journalism.

More details on the Jovita Moore Scholarship fund and how to apply will be announced soon.

Resolution introduced to name major thoroughfare in Midtown after late Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore

©2022 Cox Media Group