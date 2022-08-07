ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Best colleges in New Mexico

By Stacker
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS1kX_0h8AbWIo00

( STACKER ) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in New Mexico using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#4. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
– Acceptance rate: 94% (970-1290 SAT)
– Net Price: $11,368

#3. Eastern New Mexico University (Portales)
– Acceptance rate: 58% (900-1110 SAT)
– Net Price: $10,338

#2. New Mexico State University (Las Cruces)
– Acceptance rate: 55% (950-1150 SAT)
– Net Price: $9,930

#1. New Mexico Tech (Socorro)
– Acceptance rate: 80% (1170-1380 SAT)
– Net Price: $14,908

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

2022 NM State Fair reintroduces student art exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After three years of being absent from Expo New Mexico due to the pandemic, The School Arts Showcase will be making its return back to the New Mexico State Fair in 2022. The last time the showcase was featured in person was in 2019. The last two years have been virtual. According […]
VISUAL ART
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suicide Prevention number has new feature for veterans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new suicide prevention and crisis phone number, 988 has a new feature. Veterans or service members facing a crisis can dial 9-8-8 and press option 1. The feature will link callers to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs support system. According to Veterans Affairs, staff linked to the 988 number are trained […]
MILITARY
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Student Debt#University Of New Mexico#Niche#New Mexico Tech#Nexstar Media Inc#Rewri
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark working to conserve endangered butterfly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark and Biopark Society is helping conserve another butterfly species found only in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains. The population of Checkerspot Butterflies has been declining since formal surveys began in 1999 because of habitat loss and degradation. Right now, it’s one of the most endangered butterflies in the United States. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Tourism Department awards thousands to help events bounce back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving communities thousands in grant money to help bounce back from the pandemic. Several communities were awarded grant money, including Roswell, which received $10,000 to help promote next year’s UFO Festival. The funds come from the Tourism Events Growth and Sustainability Program, which was launched this […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Deming Headlight

Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites

Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
LINCOLN, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming while lawsuit proceeds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming while a lawsuit that contests a ban on the procedure in nearly all cases moves ahead, a judge ruled Wednesday. The lawsuit will likely succeed because the ban appears to violate the state constitution and is vague, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, wrote in granting the preliminary injunction.
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Micky Reeves leaves lasting impact

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian football team has something to play for in 2022. The Warriors head coach, Micky Reeves, collapsed during halftime of the state championship last season and later died in a hospital. The impact that he left on the program is one that is not lost on the community. “I think […]
FOOTBALL
KRQE News 13

Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy