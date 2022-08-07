( STACKER ) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in New Mexico using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#4. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque)

– Acceptance rate: 94% (970-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $11,368

#3. Eastern New Mexico University (Portales)

– Acceptance rate: 58% (900-1110 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,338

#2. New Mexico State University (Las Cruces)

– Acceptance rate: 55% (950-1150 SAT)

– Net Price: $9,930

#1. New Mexico Tech (Socorro)

– Acceptance rate: 80% (1170-1380 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,908

