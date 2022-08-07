Read full article on original website
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
$3.4 billion San Antonio city budget plan to include reduced tax rate, potential CPS Energy customer credits
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will present its first proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at its meeting Thursday. Among the top priorities for city council includes property tax relief, public safety, employee compensation and shoring up its civilian workforce of roughly 7,000 employees. On...
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help. The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
New Braunfels Utilities offers discount on power bills along with a rate hike
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels’ homeowner Alexandria Stephenson said opening her her $395 power bill was an eye-popping, heart-stopping experience. “Huge sticker shock,” she said. “It was definitely something that no homeowner wants to see.”. Others in New Braunfels are seeing even bigger power bills:...
KENS 5
Bexar County residents received over $11 million in aid for delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments
The Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Office says people behind on those payments due to the pandemic can still apply. Find out here.
Wicked San Antonio Home for Sale That Comes With Underground Natural Cavern
You truly haven't lived in Texas unless you've been to Natural Bridge Caverns. I recall my school taking us yearly and each time was such an amazing experience. Well, you don't need a trip to Natural Bridge Caverns to check out some awe-inspiring underground creations. All you need to do...
alamo.edu
Notice About 2022 Tax Rates
In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.
New owners want to convert Tower Life building space for housing
SAN ANTONIO — The Tower Life building's new owners want to convert office space into housing units. A group of developers pitched their plans to Bexar county commissioners Tuesday. The county may offer tax breaks or monetary incentives to advance the project. Any potential deal would almost certainly require...
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio grants program opens applications for small businesses until Aug. 22
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000. An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify. San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support...
San Antonio residents' water bills could see a 20% drop in costs
Want to know what your water bill could like with this decrease?
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
Pearl group reveals plans for 'really cool' $54M River Walk apartments
The apartments will also have an artist in residence program.
San Antonio Current
Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation
Employees at yet another San Antonio Starbucks store have unionized as part of the push sweeping the Seattle-based coffee chain. Workers at the Starbucks at Wurzbach and Blanco roads voted 10-2 to join the Starbucks Workers United, according to a Twitter announcement from the labor organization's San Antonio chapter. At...
KSAT 12
14 contractors chosen for City of San Antonio program that will provide major, minor repairs for qualifying homeowners
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has chosen 14 contractors for the 2023 Home Rehab program that will assist qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes. San Antonio officials put out a call for contractors in September 2021 that sought qualified candidates with “proven...
KSAT 12
More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!
There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
Northside ISD prepares to rollout 'Bark' computer monitoring system
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD is working on activating a new system that monitors students’ activity while logged onto school computers in an effort to identify potentially threatening behavior. “The goal is simply to keep students and our schools safe or safer,” said Barry Perez, NISD executive communications...
tpr.org
Bexar County shows support of major downtown apartment projects, including Tower Life makeover
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday signaled support for two development projects, including a makeover of the historic Tower Life Building, that would add hundreds of apartments for downtown living. Commissioners, acting as heads of the Public Facility Corporation, voted to enter. into partner negotiations to breathe new life into the...
