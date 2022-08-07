ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help. The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
alamo.edu

Notice About 2022 Tax Rates

In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usaa#Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Retail Banking#Credit Card#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
San Antonio Current

Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

Employees at yet another San Antonio Starbucks store have unionized as part of the push sweeping the Seattle-based coffee chain. Workers at the Starbucks at Wurzbach and Blanco roads voted 10-2 to join the Starbucks Workers United, according to a Twitter announcement from the labor organization's San Antonio chapter. At...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!

There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy